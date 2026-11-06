Preview: Stafford Rangers vs Grimsby Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Grimsby Town make the trip to Stafford Rangers on Sunday afternoon looking to avoid one of the biggest upsets in recent FA Cup history.

While the visitors to Marston Road sit in sixth place in the League Two table, Stafford Rangers are second in the Northern Premier League West Division, a league in the eighth tier of English football.

Match preview

When Stafford Rangers took to the pitch for their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie against Tividale on August 8, the aim was to come through two matches to make the first qualifying round, maybe go one step further and earn a tie with a National League North or South club.

Six rounds and two replays later, Stafford Rangers are in the first round preparing to welcome EFL opposition to Marston Road, dreaming of causing another major upset in the competition.

Graham Deakin's side have already defeated the likes of National League North high-flyers Hereford FC and National League strugglers Gateshead, the latter being thrashed 5-0 in a one-sided replay after a 1-1 draw in the North-East.

Their promotion campaign in the Northern Premier League West Division remains their priority. They sit in second place behind Bootle, trailing by seven points with a match in hand.

Nevertheless, 20 years on from a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup second round, the Boro have the opportunity to take on a team sitting 89 places above them in the English football pyramid.

David Artell will feel that Grimsby have returned to form at the right time as they look to avoid making unwanted headlines on Sunday.

A seven-match winless streak in all competitions has been followed by successive wins over Gillingham and York City.

The Mariners scored nine goals in the process, leaving them with the joint-third best attacking record in League Two after 14 matches.

Although their last away game ended in a 4-1 win at Gillingham, it marked their first away success in the fourth tier this season.

Grimsby reached the fourth round of the 2025-26 FA Cup before losing 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Stafford Rangers FA Cup form:

Stafford Rangers form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

W

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sam Eaden/News Images, News Images LTD/Alamy

Stafford Rangers will be without defender Mitch Clarke, who will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with an injury sustained against Lower Breck last weekend. Derby County youngster Luke Banks has been signed to strengthen the central-defensive ranks.

Deakin made alterations for Wednesday's 1-0 win at Congleton, giving the manager food for thought for this contest.

Ellis Horan, who is eligible due to the recently-changed rules over players representing two clubs in the same FA Cup campaign, has scored in three successive games.

Given the finances involved, Artell may avoid the temptation to make many alterations to his Grimsby XI.

Justin Amaluzor may be given an opportunity on the flank, while Josh Andrews could be provided with a rare start in attack to hand a rest to veteran Andy Cook.

Barring any fresh issues, Reece Staunton is the only injury absentee.

Stafford Rangers possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Gomes, Dunne, Burns, Tonks, Bakkor, Webster, Horan, Washington, Navarro, Efunnuga

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet; Foulkes, Turi, Walker, Vernam; Green; Morgan, Andrews

We say: Stafford Rangers 1-4 Grimsby Town

Stafford Rangers have already shown at Marston Road this season that they can rise to the occasion in the FA Cup. However, despite their previous wins against higher-league opposition in recent months, we can only see Grimsby showing their class in this contest.

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