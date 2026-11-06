Preview: Estoril Praia vs Maritimo - prediction, team news, lineups

Estoril Praia play host to Maritimo on Sunday still searching for their first Portuguese top-flight win of the season.

At a time when the home side sit bottom of the Primeira Liga table, Maritimo are six points ahead of them in 14th place.

Match preview

Although Estoril finished in 10th position last season, it masked over the issues that the team were suffering from at the end of last season.

Collecting just two points from their closing eight games of 2025-26 has been followed by accumulating the same amount of points in their opening 10 fixtures of 2026-27.

A combined total of four points from 18 encounters has led to several managerial changes, with Leandro Pires the current caretaker incumbent.

Under-23 boss Sergio Raimundo took charge of the last match, a trip to Porto that ended in a routine 4-0 win for the league leaders.

As well as remaining with just five goals to their name this season, Estoril have conceded 12 times across five consecutive defeats.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Maritimo have posted three defeats in a row, losing to Porto, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Santa Clara respectively.

While they remain six points above bottom, Mitchell van der Gaag's side are just one point ahead of 17th spot.

Given their newly-promoted status, they will remain satisfied with their current plight, but they possess the worst away defensive record in the division with 12 goals conceded in five fixtures.

That said, some positives may be taken from only losing 2-1 at Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Liga, before succumbing 2-0 to fourth-placed Santa Clara last time out.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Maritimo form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

L

Team News

Pires is expected to make a number of alterations to the Estoril XI, with Jordan Holsgrove among the players expected to be recalled.

Axel Camblan and Xeka may also be provided with opportunities, depending on how many alterations are made in midfield.

Ricard Sanchez can also expect to return at right-back or right-midfield as Pires looks to stumble upon a winning formula.

Meanwhile, Simo Bouzaidi could return to the Maritimo attack, potentially in place of Mons Bassouamina who he replaced in the previous fixture.

With Maritimo having giving a solid account of themselves against Santa Clara, Van der Gaag may be against making other changes.

Vladan Danilovic, Yellu Santiago and Maxime Dominguez are all expected to remain sidelined.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Turk; Carvalho, Andreou, Ferro, Parente; Sanchez, Tsoungui, Holsgrove, Xeka, Peixinho; Lacximicant

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Vieites; Fernandes, Correia, Szalai; Juliao, Guzzo, Andrade, Henrique; Bouzaidi, Butzke, Tejon

We say: Estoril Praia 1-2 Maritimo

With both clubs on such poor runs of form in the Primeira Liga, this is a difficult match to call. However, based on their superior goals record during the early phase of the top-flight campaign, we are backing the visitors to come through in a tense contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.