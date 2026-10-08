Preview: Academico de Viseu vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

Academico Viseu look to pick up where they left off before the international break as they aim to record a fourth consecutive Primeira Liga victory on Saturday when they welcome Estoril Praia to Estadio do Fontelo for round eight action.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the Portuguese top-flight table with 11 points from their opening seven matches, while the visitors prop up the standings after collecting just two points from an available 21.

Match preview

Opening their campaign with an impressive draw at Benfica gave an indication that Academico were no pushovers after returning to the top flight this season following a 37-year absence, though the newly promoted side failed to record a victory across their opening four outings of the campaign.

Bruno Pinheiro's side followed their draw at Estadio da Luz with losses to Santa Clara and Porto, sandwiching a stalemate against Maritimo, but the breakthrough came on matchday five, when the Viseu club secured a narrow victory at Gil Vicente.

A return to the Fontelo in the following fixture saw Academico beat Vitoria de Guimaraes before making it three wins in a row by defeating Estrela Amadora 2-0 in their final match before the international break, courtesy of an early brace from Andre Clovis.

Os Viriatos' turnaround stems from an improvement at both ends of the pitch, having conceded just once across their current three-match winning streak and scoring five times in that sequence, after allowing eight and scoring four across their opening four matches.

Academico's triumph over Vitoria was their first in three league outings on their own turf this term after losing their opening two home matches, and that should provide a further boost as the hosts take on the struggling visitors.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril head into the contest desperate to end a seven-match wait for their first league victory of the campaign, having collected only two points in that spell and remaining the only team in the division yet to secure maximum points this term.

As a matter of fact, we would need to go as far back as matchday 26 of the previous season to find the Canaries' most recent Primeira Liga triumph, with an eight-game winless run to end 2025-26 leaving the Praia outfit with a 10th-place finish before Ian Cathro's departure in the summer.

Vasco Matos has endured a difficult start to life at Estoril after seeing his side pick up points in just two games, drawing with Famalicao and Arouca, but losing their other five matches, including a 2-1 home defeat to Casa Pia in an early-season scrap just before the international break.

In an encounter where the decisive action took place in the final 20 minutes, it was the Canaries who broke the deadlock through Ricard Sanchez, but their celebration was shortlived as Selvi Clua restored parity shortly after before Benjamin Pauwels scored the winner late on.

Heading into the weekend, Estoril can at least take some solace from the fact that they have won each of their last three league meetings with Academico - all coming in the second division - though their most recent visit to the Fontelo ended in a 3-2 loss in the Taca da Liga in 2022.



Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Academico have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of Saturday's match, so we could see Pinheiro name an unchanged side for a third consecutive outing.

As such, Clovis is expected to lead the line once again following his brace at Estrela, which took his tally to four goals for the league season.

Estoril are expected to be without Yanis Begraoui after the striker suffered a muscular injury during the international break, with reports suggesting that his chances of recovering in time for the trip to Viseu are very slim.

Fabricio Garcia is also unavailable after undergoing surgery on his right knee and is expected to spend at least six months on the sidelines, while Xeka and Stelios Andreou remain doubts after missing the last three league matches.

Ferro is available again after serving his suspension, while Begraoui's absence is likely to see Andre Lacximicant move into the central striking role, with Israel Salazar also another option to fill in.



Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Robinho, Correia, Michelis, Costa; Kahraman, L Silva; Gohi, Messeguem, Guilherme; Clovis

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; R Sanchez, Ferro, Sierra, Jurisic; Holsgrove, Robin; Omerovic, J Carvalho, Camblan; Lacximicant

We say: Academico de Viseu 2-0 Estoril Praia

Academico have won their last three league matches and should have enough confidence and attacking quality to make home advantage count against an Estoril side that have scored only three times this season.

Matos' men could keep the contest competitive, but Begraoui's expected absence further weakens an attack that has managed a meagre three goals this season, so Pinheiro's side should secure a fourth consecutive victory.



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