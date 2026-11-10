Preview: Navalcarnero vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will be bidding to avoid a shock elimination in the first round of the Copa del Rey when they tackle fourth-tier outfit Navalcarnero on Thursday evening.

The fixture had originally been due to take place at the end of October, but it was postponed following the tragic train crash in the province of Toledo, Spain.

Match preview

Navalcarnero's best-ever performance in the Copa del Rey came in 2020-21, when they managed to reach the last-16 stage of the tournament, while a spot in the second round was also secured in 2025-26, but Real Betis are standing in their way this time around.

There is no question that the Red and Whites are the huge underdogs heading into this match, but their situation will be helped by the fact that Real Betis will be missing a number of senior players due to international commitments.

Larry Perez's side play their league football in Spain's fourth tier, and the Madrid outfit have never operated higher than Spain's third tier.

Navalcarnero will bring a four-game unbeaten run into this match, winning twice in the process, while they have only lost one of their last eight fixtures.

The Red and Whites currently sit seventh in their domestic table, boasting a record of four wins, four draws and two defeats to collect 16 points.

© Imago / Action Plus

Real Betis, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Elche, with the result leaving them fourth in the La Liga table on 26 points.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are also playing in the Champions League this season, sitting 11th in the overall table, having picked up nine points from their opening four matches.

The Seville outfit have the small matter of a league derby against Sevilla after the international break, before travelling to Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League three days later.

Real Betis have won the Copa del Rey on three previous occasions, lifting the trophy in the 1976-77, 2004-05 and 2021-22 campaigns, and they are expected to make an impression in this season's competition given the quality and strength of their squad.

However, El Glorioso have not managed to progress past the quarter-finals of the tournament since lifting the trophy in 2022.

Navalcarnero form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Navalcarnero have not reported any injury problems for this match, so the hosts could have a full squad available for the Copa del Rey fixture.

Kensly Vazquez has scored three times in 12 appearances this season and is expected to operate through the middle for the Red and Whites in this contest.

There should also again be a spot in the side for Peque, who has netted twice in nine appearances in all competitions this term.

Real Betis, meanwhile, will be missing first-team players Alvaro Valles, Manu Gonzalez, Angel Ortiz, Facundo Bernal, Alvaro Fidalgo, Marc Roca, Nelaon Deossa, Abde Ezzalzouli and Troy Parrott for the cup fixture due to international call-ups.

Meanwhile, Cucho Hernandez is still out with a calf injury, so head coach Pellegrini will be without the services a number of senior players for the fixture on Thursday night.

That said, a strong team should still include the likes of Marc Bartra, Dani Ceballos, Pablo Fornals, Antony, Isco and Rodrigo Riquelme, while teenager Jose Morante could be given the nod down the middle.

Navalcarnero possible starting lineup:

Calado; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Larranaga, Esteban; Ortiz, Cruz; Lopez, Peque, Alvarez; Vazquez

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Conde; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Firpo; Fornals, Ceballos; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Morante

We say: Navalcarnero 0-3 Real Betis

This is a very tough match for Navalcarnero, and we are expecting Real Betis to comfortably secure their spot in the next round of the Copa del Rey.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.