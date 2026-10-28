Copa del Rey: Tragic railway accident causes Wednesday's first-round matches to be postponed

The Spanish Football Federation have revealed that 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches set to take place on Wednesday have been postponed.

The decision has come following the devastating news that at least 30 people have died and at least 80 people have been injured in a train crash in the province of Toledo, Spain.

The collision occurred between two high-speed trains near Urda station, on the line between Madrid and Sevilla, on Wednesday morning.

"As a mark of respect and solidarity with all the victims of the tragic train accident that occurred early this Wednesday in the province of Toledo, the RFEF has ordered the suspension of the 24 matches belonging to the first round of the [Copa del Rey] which were originally scheduled to take place this evening," the RFEF said in a statement.

"The RFEF will provide information in due course regarding the revised tournament schedule and the definitive dates and times for the postponed matches.

"The entire Spanish football community stands united in grief over this tragedy and has made itself available to the authorities to assist the victims of this devastating accident."

OFICIAL | Suspensión de la jornada de hoy miércoles en la Copa de SM el Rey ℹ️ https://t.co/HSp94pZ9hB https://t.co/PlpaaAg1Ig — RFEF (@rfef) October 28, 2026

Wednesday's Copa del Rey matches are postponed following railway accident

Eighteen matches took place in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday, and 14 more are scheduled to take place on Thursday, although those fixtures are now in doubt.

The Spanish league has not mentioned any postponements in relation to this weekend's matches.

"FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yebenes and Urda (Toledo). The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery," read a statement from Barcelona on social media.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid posted on their official website: "Real Madrid CF wishes to express its deepest dismay at the tragic train accident that occurred in the province of Toledo.

"The club wishes to convey its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.

"Real Madrid wishes to convey its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the relief efforts, and joins in the grief of all those affected in these moments of immense sadness."

Barcelona are the most successful team in the history of the Copa del Rey, having won the trophy on 32 occasions, while Athletic Bilbao are second on 24 triumphs and Real Madrid third with 20.