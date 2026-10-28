Man United legend tells Bruno Fernandes to "go to Saudi" after "unforgivable" comments

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said that Bruno Fernandes should leave European football and make the move to Saudi Arabia following his comments last week.

Fernandes was critical of Man United head coach Michael Carrick's tactics following the team's 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League last week.

The Portugal international was left on the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, and there has since been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

Carrick and Fernandes have reportedly held clear-the-air talks ahead of Saturday's game at Chelsea, with the club captain expected to come back into the starting side.

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Scholes, Butt slam Man United captain Fernandes

However, Scholes has branded Fernandes' comments "unforgivable".

"What Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that's unforgivable. How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be captain of any team he ever goes to now? I think he probably needs to get away from European football and just go to Saudi, just get out the way," Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast.

"I don't think any manager, any member of staff can trust him after that."

Meanwhile, former Man United midfielder Nicky Butt added: "We sing his praises for his abilities. He's been the only player for the last 12, 13 years that's gone, 'I know what it means to play for this football club and I'm good enough to play football and I'm going to carry it on my shoulders and I'm going to lead it. I'm going to score goals. I'm going to create. I'm not leaving. I'm staying. I'm fighting the fight.' And he's killed himself in one interview. Stupid."

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Fernandes is expected to start for Man United at Chelsea on Saturday

Carrick and Fernandes reportedly had an 'open and frank discussion' on Tuesday, with both now determined to turn Man United's season around.

However, there are no guarantees when it comes to Fernandes' long-term future; the 32-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer.

Man United do have the option to activate an additional year, though, to take the Portuguese until the end of the 2027-28 campaign.

There has been serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in Fernandes over the last couple of years, and it is understood that a number of clubs from the division would be keen on his signature next year.

Fernandes has scored four goals and registered one assist in 11 appearances for the 20-time English champions during the 2026-27 campaign.