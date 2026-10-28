Man Utd transfer news: Euro giants now on red alert as Bruno Fernandes future comes under spotlight

Atletico Madrid are monitoring Bruno Fernandes' situation at Manchester United as uncertainty grows over the captain's long-term future.

The Portuguese's recent outburst following the defeat to Como and his subsequent omission from the starting XI against AFC Bournemouth have fuelled speculation about a potential departure.

With contract talks reportedly on hold and January approaching, Atletico could look to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the 32-year-old.

Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Bruno Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

Atletico Madrid are the latest European side to be linked with Fernandes, with reports in Spain (via Sport Witness) revealing that director of football Mateu Alemany is 'closely monitoring' developments at Old Trafford.

The Rojiblancos chief is said to be keen on bringing the United captain to the Spanish capital, believing his creativity and ability to link midfield with attack could address areas where Diego Simeone's squad currently lacks quality.

Fernandes is viewed as a player capable of operating behind the forwards or in a deeper midfield role, giving Atletico tactical flexibility.

Simeone would also reportedly welcome the potential signing, with the Argentine manager looking for players who can contribute to his high-pressing system while taking responsibility in possession.

However, a deal would depend on Atletico reaching an agreement with United, with no formal offer confirmed at this stage.

Fernandes' contract situation could prove decisive. The key Red Devils star is out of contract next year, although United have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months. That uncertainty has attracted interest elsewhere, with AC Milan also reportedly considering a move for the Portugal international.

Will Man Utd sell Bruno Fernandes in January?

© Imago

Recent reports have suggested that United could now be willing to sell Fernandes, potentially extending his contract before considering a departure to protect his transfer value.

A January exit would therefore be a realistic possibility if the club decide that now is the right time to cash in, particularly with his future still unresolved and several European sides monitoring the situation.

United would undoubtedly lose their most influential creative player, but the recent tensions at Old Trafford raise questions about whether the relationship between Fernandes and the club can continue on its current trajectory.

The decision may also be influenced by what happens in the dugout, with uncertainty over the managerial situation adding another layer to United's planning. However, a potential departure would not necessarily depend on who is in charge if the club have already decided to pursue a sale.

Atletico's interest is not yet concrete, and United would need to agree a fee that reflects Fernandes' importance, but, with the January transfer window offering an opportunity to secure a substantial transfer fee rather than risk a less favourable situation in the summer, a move could be viable regardless of developments on the touchline.