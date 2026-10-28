Liverpool vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

Liverpool will welcome Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso to Anfield on Wednesday, with the two sides looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola's side come into the game on the back of an encouraging 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend.

Alonso's side were beaten 2-0 by rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and another loss would fuel concerns about the quality of his squad.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch Liverpool's clash with Chelsea.

What time does Liverpool vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Sunday, October 25.

Where is Liverpool vs. Chelsea being played?

The Blues will travel to Anfield, a ground with a maximum capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel, as well as ITV 1.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via ITVX, the Sky Sports+ app or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, as well as the ITV Sports X account, before highlights are available on the Sky Sports app after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Alonso needs a positive result after seeing his side lose against Tottenham, but his team have looked vulnerable, and a large defeat could ramp up pressure on him as head coach of Chelsea.

Liverpool have won their last four games in all competitions, and Iraola will believe that the EFL Cup represents a realistic chance of silverware.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have already been eliminated, while Manchester City are set for a difficult clash with Brighton on Wednesday.

Beating Chelsea could leave the hosts as the only traditional 'big six' club left in the competition, and they would no doubt be considered favourites in that scenario.