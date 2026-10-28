Chelsea transfer news: Blues make 'stunning' Alex Scott 'decision' as Premier League rival 'monitor' Englishman

Chelsea have reportedly maintained their firm interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The West London giants attempted to lure the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge during the summer but saw their lucrative approaches rebuffed by the Cherries.

Scott has since established himself as a key figure on the south coast and recently earned senior international recognition for England during the October break.

Despite Bournemouth tabling several club-record contract extensions to retain their prized asset, the playmaker has seemingly set his sights on a high-profile departure.

The midfielder's current agreement at the Vitality Stadium runs until the summer of 2028, placing his employers in a commanding negotiating position.

Chelsea 'fully focused' on January Scott transfer

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According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are completely focused on securing Scott's signature after missing out on the midfielder a few months ago.

The reporter notes that a mid-season departure from Bournemouth is entirely possible if a suitable offer arrives at the start of the new year.

Recent reports have suggested that the south coast outfit will demand a fee in the region of £100m before entertaining any formal negotiations.

Blues head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly identified the former Bristol City prospect as the ideal candidate to bolster his engine room options.

Chelsea are widely expected to test Bournemouth's resolve with a substantial opening bid when the winter market officially opens for business.

Could Liverpool hijack Chelsea's midfield pursuit?

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While Chelsea currently appear to be leading the race, Liverpool are also keeping a very close eye on the developing situation.

Plettenberg claims that the Merseyside outfit are actively monitoring the promising 23-year-old and currently have him on their transfer shortlist.

The Reds are exploring alternatives in the market and view Scott as a potential long-term investment who could thrive in their tactical setup.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Anfield hierarchy would be willing to match Bournemouth's astronomical financial demands midway through the campaign.