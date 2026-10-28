Wednesday's Serie A predictions including Venezia vs. Inter Milan, AC Milan vs. Bologna

Today's Serie A predictions include AC Milan's clash with Bologna, and a contest between Genoa and Juventus.

© Iconsport / John Carusi/ZUMA Press Wire

Top meets bottom in Serie A, as league leaders Inter Milan visit Venezia at Stadio Penzo on Wednesday evening.

Inter dramatically reclaimed first place with a late comeback last weekend, while the Lagunari lost for the seventh time this term.

We say: Venezia 0-3 Inter Milan

While they have continued to struggle in Europe, Inter have made their best start in Serie A since 2017, regularly turning games around after falling behind.

Even if Chivu rotates, that may not be an issue on Wednesday, as lowly Venezia are unlikely to trouble the Scudetto holders.

> Click here to read our full preview for Venezia vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Udinese are in danger of slipping into the Serie A relegation zone as they travel to face second-bottom Parma in Wednesday's gameweek-nine contest at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Alberto Gilardino has overseen three consecutive defeats since replacing Carlos Cuesta last month and hopes to end that run against Kosta Runjaic, whose position in Udine is also under threat as Le Zebrette seek to halt their six-match losing sequence.

We say: Parma 1-0 Udinese

Parma's second-half collapse against Lazio was disappointing, although their competitive opening 45 minutes offered more encouragement than Udinese have shown in recent weeks.

Home advantage could therefore prove decisive as the Emilians condemn the Little Zebras to a seventh successive defeat and potentially end Runjaic's tenure.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

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One of four undefeated teams in Serie A, AC Milan will aim to keep that run going on Wednesday evening, when they welcome Bologna to San Siro.

A weekend win kept Milan inside Italy's top four, while the Rossoblu moved further away from the drop zone with their second away success of the season.

We say: AC Milan 1-0 Bologna

Without hitting top gear, Milan are certainly building some momentum, and they generally raise their game on home turf.

Though Bologna's change of management has helped them turn a corner, they lack a cutting edge, so their dismal record at San Siro will carry on.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups

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After scoring seven goals in two games, Napoli will aim to use their newfound firepower when they visit Monza for a Serie A clash on Wednesday night.

Last time out, the Partenopei were denied back-to-back wins as Roma shared the spoils in a dramatic Derby del Sole, leaving them marooned in mid-table.

We say: Monza 1-2 Napoli

For several months, Napoli have regularly failed to impress away from home, while Monza are much stronger as hosts.

Yet, the Partenopei have started to find some rhythm in the final third, so they can score at least twice to claim maximum points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monza vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

After relieving some pressure with a weekend win, Juventus aim to build more momentum on Wednesday night, when they visit Genoa at Stadio Ferraris.

Both sides claimed three points on Sunday, but neither will be content with their place in the Serie A standings.

We say: Genoa 1-2 Juventus

Facing Genoa at the Ferraris - where they have won their last two home games - will prove a tricky test for Juventus.

While several key men are missing, Spalletti seems to have stumbled on a solid setup, so Juve's greater individual quality should shine.

> Click here to read our full preview for Genoa vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups