Sunday's Serie A predictions

INTER MILAN vs. FIORENTINA (11.30AM)

Making a rare appearance in Serie A's Sunday lunchtime slot, reigning champions Inter Milan will aim to maintain an unbeaten start when Fiorentina visit San Siro.

Inter may have suffered some setbacks in Europe, but they have dropped just two points in Italy's top flight; meanwhile, the Viola look set for another season of struggle.

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Even if they suffer a slight Champions League hangover and start slowly, Inter have already gained 10 points from losing positions across their first seven Serie A matches.

While a little more vulnerable under Chivu than his predecessor Simone Inzaghi, the Nerazzurri usually have enough firepower to blast past struggling sides like Fiorentina.

GENOA vs VENEZIA (2pm)

Genoa play host to Venezia on Sunday with both teams looking to move away from the relegation zone.

Although Genoa sit in 17th position in the Serie A table, they are just one point ahead of their bottom-placed opponents.

We say: Genoa 2-1 Venezia

With these teams having recorded eye-catching wins since the international break, we expect a contest between two sides growing in confidence.

Despite Venezia's triumph over Napoli, we are backing Genoa to make the most of home advantage to move clear of the relegation zone.

ATALANTA BC vs. FROSINONE (2pm)

Trailing their newly promoted visitors by four points, Atalanta BC must try to arrest their decline when in-form Frosinone visit Bergamo on Sunday.

While the hosts are struggling in Serie A and have just lost in Europe, their opponents have surpassed all expectations so far.

We say: Atalanta BC 2-2 Frosinone

Playing aggressive, attacking football, newly promoted Frosinone have won four of their first seven games since returning to Serie A - a record only bettered by Juventus and Hellas Verona over the past 20 years.

With Atalanta lacking rhythm, hit by injuries and fatigued by their Conference League duties, the Canarini can pick up another point this weekend.

LECCE vs. JUVENTUS (

With just one win from their last four games, Juventus will try to keep the critics at bay by beating Lecce on Sunday evening.

Before they clash at Stadio Via del Mare, the Salentini only trail Juve by two points in Serie A, after posting a big away win last weekend.

We say: Lecce 0-1 Juventus

Juventus must deal with fatigue, faltering form and a long injury list, so picking up three points in Lecce is far from a foregone conclusion.

In the absence of a functional strikeforce, the hosts have largely relied on set pieces, but their limitations will be exposed against better opposition.

UDINESE vs. AC MILAN

Following a big midweek meltdown in England, AC Milan will aim to bounce back when they visit Serie A strugglers Udinese on Sunday night.

Last time out, the Rossoneri were well beaten by another side clad in red-and-black stripes, halting their spell of positive momentum.

We say: Udinese 1-1 AC Milan

Milan endured one of their worst European results in midweek, and they are being worn down by an intense run of fixtures, so Udinese could end their defeat streak on Sunday.

Previously a force to be reckoned with, the Fruilani have lost five straight games since reaching the Coppa Italia's third round in early September, and that run cannot carry on.