Preview: Inter Milan vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Having suffered derby defeat and slipped off top spot in Serie A, reigning champions Inter Milan must try to get back on track when they welcome record-breaking Como to San Siro on Sunday.

Following four intense meetings last term, the regional rivals are currently separated by two points, with both trailing surprise leaders Lazio.

Match preview

Ending their 19-game undefeated streak in Serie A, Inter were well beaten by AC Milan in last week's Derby della Madonnina, making it eight straight second-city contests without a win.

With illness sweeping through Cristian Chivu's squad, those fit enough to start were swept aside by the rampant Rossoneri, who surged into an early two-goal lead and eventually won 3-1.

After falling three points behind Lazio, the Nerazzurri had little time to reflect and swiftly switched focus to their ailing European campaign.

Inter had claimed just three points from their opening three Champions League matches, but they were back near their best on Tuesday night, beating Feyenoord 3-0 at De Kuip.

Yann Bisseck put the visitors in front, and Pio Esposito doubled their lead before the break, with Piotr Zielinski adding an excellent third goal in the second half.

As a result, Chivu and co sit 14th in the table midway through this season's league phase, keeping them firmly in contention for the knockout rounds.

Before international football intervenes, they must now face a potential title rival - albeit one whom they have traditionally dominated.

History weighs heavily on Inter's side in this Lombardy derby, having won 14 consecutive Serie A home games against Como, while keeping a clean sheet in eight of the last nine.

© Iconsport / Spada/LaPresse

Dating back down the decades, Como have lost their last 11 top-flight meetings with Inter, plus a recent Coppa Italia semi-final tie between the two sides.

Very much in demand, head coach Cesc Fabregas has come away empty-handed from each league game against a club that sought to appoint him in the summer of 2025.

Inter tried to lure the Catalan away from Como before hiring Chivu, but going toe-to-toe with the Nerazzurri has brought four straight Serie A defeats by a 12-3 aggregate scoreline.

That sequence includes a chastening 4-0 loss at San Siro last December, but the Biancoblu were unlucky not to reach the cup final after a thrilling semi-final second leg a few months later.

More recently, they have made Europe sit up and take notice with some eye-catching Champions League results, as the debutants followed their 4-1 defeat of Manchester United with a ruthless destruction of Lens.

Como travelled to France in midweek and left with an emphatic 9-1 victory, top scorer Tasos Douvikas helping himself to a hat-trick in an incredible rout.

That leaves the rookies above the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter in the table, with automatic entry to the last 16 now firmly fixed in their sights.

Since losing 3-2 to Feyenoord on matchday two, they have put together six consecutive wins across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just four.

In Serie A, the Lariani have collected a club record 23 points from their first 10 fixtures, and few would rule them out of vying for the Scudetto.

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Though Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is not due back until after the break, and Luis Henrique is also ruled out, the hosts can welcome back a trio of players.

Benjamin Pavard has joined English pair John Stones and Curtis Jones in resuming full training, and they could all make the bench this weekend.

Furthermore, Alessandro Bastoni - who scored in last week's Milan derby - is available after serving a UEFA suspension against Feyenoord.

Up front, Pio Esposito has just netted his first club goal since September, while Marcus Thuram has previously scored four in three league games against Como.

The visitors also boast a potent attack, as Douvikas and star man Nico Paz already have nine Champions League strikes between them.

That pair have been similarly productive in Serie A, with 11 goal involvements combined, but Douvikas has failed to find the net in five prior games against Inter.

Once again, Fabregas will be without Moise Kean, Trevoh Chalobah, Jesus Rodriguez, Jayden Addai and Assane Diao due to injury.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Kempf, Ramon, Kaiki; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Inter Milan 2-3 Como

Inter's defence is creaking at the seams, and without the leadership of their inspirational skipper they are always more vulnerable.

Although free-flowing Como must be starting to tire, recent events suggest it is time to finally slay the Nerazzurri.

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