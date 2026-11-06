Preview: FC Twente vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

The standout fixture of gameweek 12 in the 2026-27 Eredivisie campaign sees FC Twente and Ajax face off at De Grolsch Veste.

Both teams begin Sunday’s heavyweight clash inside the top four, with the possibility that one could finish the weekend at the summit.

Match preview

Just four days after recording their biggest-ever league win away at SBV Excelsior in a 9-0 thrashing, Twente faced a more demanding continental test against Pafos on Thursday, coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory in their third Conference League outing.

One of three teams still boasting a perfect record in Europe’s third-tier competition, Trots van het Oosten are in pole position to reach the knockout stages of a UEFA tournament for the first time since 2011, continuing to make waves in their first full season under John van den Brom.

Riding their joint-longest winning run in over three years, Twente now face arguably their toughest test of the campaign so far. Emerging unscathed would only intensify the growing whispers of a potential title challenge.

The Tukkers have beaten this weekend’s opponent just once in the last five meetings, though that victory came in the most recent clash back in April, when Ramiz Zerrouki and Bart van Rooy netted to seal a 2-1 win.

With only 10 goals conceded - the fewest in the division - a newfound defensive solidity has underpinned Twente’s success so far. It also helps that they have been quick starters, scoring first in eight of their last nine league outings.

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha / Pro Shots

Ajax were also in Conference League action in midweek, running riot against Danish side Midtjylland with a 6-1 thrashing at the MCH Arena, picking up where they left off in their last league outing against AZ Alkmaar.

That marked a fifth consecutive victory, as Michel’s men have wasted no time in bouncing back from a three-match winless run either side of the September/October international break - a spell that threatened to derail their ambitions for the season.

Currently the only Eredivisie side with a perfect away record, De Godenzonen now head to Enschede aiming to stay within touching distance of leaders Feyenoord, who could be five points clear by the time proceedings get underway in Twente.

Up against the league’s top scorer, Wout Weghorst, and the leading assist provider, Sondre Orjasaeter, Ajax have their work cut out in their quest for consecutive victories at De Grolsch Veste for the first time since 2021.

Like their hosts, Sunday’s visitors have delivered the first blow more often than not lately - breaking the deadlock in each of their last five outings - and will hope it continues in a fixture whose last six editions have seen them concede the opener five times.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Wart Brinkerhof / ANP

Stav Lemkin (muscle) has yet to feature for Twente this season and is ruled out on Sunday, alongside fellow defender Max Bruns.

First-choice goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall remains sidelined, so Joel Drommel should make a ninth consecutive start between the sticks.

Twenty-year-old Filip Thorvaldsen has endured an injury-hit debut campaign and is once again out of contention for the hosts.

Ajax are contending with a lengthy injury list, with up to eight players potentially missing this weekend’s clash.

Caio Henrique and Anton Gaaei are significant absentees at the back, while the loss of Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt further limits Ajax’s midfield options.

Viktor Tsygankov, Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, and Oliver Valaker Edvardsen remain unavailable in attack, meaning leading scorer Tolu Arokodare is unlikely to be rested after his brace against Midtjylland.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Van Rooy, Propper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Rots, Taha, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Wijndal, Janse, Bouwman, Rosa; Baas, Mokio; Gloukh, Klaassen, Ouazane; Arokodare

We say: FC Twente 2-2 Ajax

Given the strong form of both sides, Sunday’s clash could go either way and is difficult to call.

As a result, we are leaning towards a share of the spoils, with honours even at the full-time whistle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.