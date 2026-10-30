Preview: SBV Excelsior vs. FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

After ending October by snapping their losing run, SBV Excelsior begin November against FC Twente seeking their first Eredivisie victory since September.

The Paper Recycling Club have, however, lost three of their four matches at Stadion Woudestein ahead of welcoming Europe-chasing Twente, who could finish the weekend in second place if they secure a seventh league win of the season.

Match preview

Excelsior's only blemish across their opening four league matches under Ruben den Uil was a 2-1 defeat to four-peat-chasing PSV Eindhoven, a setback that could reasonably be taken on the chin.

However, few supporters of the Rotterdam outfit would have believed that a 3-0 success over Willem II in early September would remain the Kralingers' most recent league victory heading into November.

Having collected nine points from an available 12 at the start of the season, Den Uil's men have since added only two more from a possible 18, underlining their struggles for performances and results.

Their displays at the beginning of the winless run admittedly produced 2-2 away draws with NEC Nijmegen and Ajax either side of a narrow 2-1 loss to FC Utrecht; however, conceding five and four in respective defeats to Groningen and Heerenveen before a 1-0 reverse at Fortuna Sittard was dispiriting.

While they are not in immediate danger of being dragged into the relegation conversation, the ongoing sequence of results leaves the 13th-placed Roodzwarten five points clear of the bottom three, providing a healthy cushion for the time being.

© Iconsport / BAS CZERWINSKI, ANP

There should at least be some cause for optimism before hosting this weekend's opponents, given their midweek domestic cup success at MVV Maastricht, whom they defeated 3-0.

The Tukkers, though, remain strong favourites for maximum points after seemingly overcoming the mini-wobble that struck during consecutive Eredivisie games in October, when Fortuna held John van den Brom's men to a 1-1 draw before Utrecht ended their five-match league winning run in Enschede.

Twente have recorded back-to-back victories across all competitions since losing to Utrecht, scoring six goals and conceding once in wins over Lincoln Red Imps (4-1) and AZ Alkmaar (2-0).

That suggests a return to form for Van den Brom's Reds ahead of this weekend, which could end with De Roodhemden sitting directly behind table-topping Feyenoord, whom the fourth-placed side trail by four points.

That outcome depends on Twente collecting all three points in Rotterdam, with Ajax, who face AZ, and PSV, who host Willem II, both needing to drop points, results that may appear far-fetched but are not entirely impossible.

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

SBV Excelsior form (all competitions):

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Yannick Verhoeven / Hero Images

Excelsior have no apparent injury concerns for Sunday, giving Den Uil a healthy squad for this weekend's match.

Irakli Yegoian scored twice in the midweek success, adding to his three league goals and five assists to underline his status as the Paper Recycling Club's leading marksman.

Aymen Sliti was also on target in the cup victory, ending his month-long goal drought since the 2-2 draw with Ajax in September.

Unlike their Rotterdam hosts, Twente have several doubts or absentees this weekend: Bart van Rooij and Lars Unnerstall will be assessed before the match, while Filip Thorvaldsen, Stav Lemkin and Max Bruns are sidelined; Daouda Weidmann is suspended after receiving two yellow cards against AZ.

Wout Weghorst leads his teammates with four goals, but the former Ajax forward has not scored in the league since 20 September, leaving him with a three-match drought that he will seek to end.

The Tukkers can also rely on the match-winning qualities of Sondre Orjasaeter, Younes Taha and Daan Rots, who have registered 11 goal contributions between them, while the suspended Weidmann has four.

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Moreira, Widell, Plug, Janssen; Yegoian, Meissen, Hartjes; Sliti, Garden, Thorsteinsson

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Rosiak, Propper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Van den Belt; Rots, Taha, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

We say: SBV Excelsior 1-3 FC Twente

Excelsior's midweek success ended a dispiriting October, but their heavy defeats to Groningen and Heerenveen underline the defensive weaknesses facing Den Uil's men.

Even if Weghorst's league drought continues, Twente's supporting cast should create enough opportunities to secure a comfortable away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.