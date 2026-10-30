Preview: Getafe vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will aim to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 17 points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign, while Getafe are 17th in the division on nine points.

Match preview

Getafe will enter this weekend's contest off the back of a 3-2 success over Lebrijana in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, with that result following a 4-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

It has been a struggle for the capital side in Spain's top flight this season, boasting a record of two wins, three draws and five defeats from their 10 matches, with nine points only enough for 17th, one point ahead of 18th-placed Espanyol.

The Deep Blue Ones have not been victorious in the league since a 1-0 success over Malaga on September 20, and finding the back of the net has been a real problem this season.

Jose Bordalas' side have only netted five times in their 10 league matches, which is the worst attacking record in the division.

The Deep Blue Ones have an overall record of 16 wins, 24 defeats and eight draws from their previous 48 matches against Sevilla in all competitions.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Both teams triumphed away from home in their La Liga contests last season, with Sevilla posting a 1-0 victory in Madrid, while Getafe won 2-1 at Estadio Ramon.

Sevilla have won four of the last six meetings between the two sides, though, and the visitors will enter this clash off the back of successive wins.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side posted a 2-0 win over Osasuna in the league last time out, before recording a 3-0 victory over Hortaleza in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Los Nervionenses boast a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 17 points leaving them sixth in the division.

Sevilla have not managed to claim a Champions League spot in Spain's top flight since the 2021-22 campaign, but this could have the makings of a successful season for the club, who have struggled over the last four years.

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Sevilla La Liga form:

Sevilla form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Getafe will be missing both Johan Mojica and Mario Martin through suspension, but Djene Dakonam will be back in the squad after serving a ban of his own.

The capital outfit will also be without the services of Junami, Zaid Romero and Christantus Uche through injury.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field in the Copa del Rey last time out, but Kiko Femenia, Abdel Abqar and Davinchi could all retain their spots in the side.

Sevilla will be missing Marcao and Miguel Sierra through injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Getafe.

Isaac Romero is the team's leading goalscorer this season, scoring three times in eight appearances, and the 26-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be another start for on-loan AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who has been a standout performer for the club during the 2026-27 campaign.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Carvajal, Gudelj, Abqar, Davinchi; Terrats, Francho, Djene, Satriano; Azon

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias Sanchez, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Ejuke, Fofana, Agoume, Correia; Stassin; Romero

We say: Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla have won their last two matches, and we are backing the visitors to secure another victory here against a Getafe team that are struggling in the final third of the field.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.