Sunday's La Liga predictions including Real Madrid vs. Sevilla, Malaga vs. Real Sociedad

Sunday's La Liga predictions feature a heavyweight meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid host Sevilla, while Osasuna, Celta Vigo and newly promoted Malaga also look to pick up points on home soil.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna will attempt to post their first victory in La Liga since the end of August when they welcome Racing de Santander to Estadio El Sadar on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 16th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening eight matches, while Racing are 15th in the division, also on eight points.

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Racing de Santander

Home advantage could be key in this match, with Osasuna potentially shading a close encounter in order to put a valuable three points on the board.

>Osasuna vs Racing de Santander preview

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta Vigo will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Alaves on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are currently ninth in the La Liga table, picking up eight points from their opening eight matches, while Alaves are seventh in the division on 11 points.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Alaves

Celta are searching for a second win of the season, and we are expecting that to occur this weekend, with Alaves currently in disappointing form.

>Celta Vigo vs Alaves preview

© Iconsport / SUSA

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Malaga on Sunday evening.

The visitors are currently sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 13 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Malaga are rock bottom of the division on four points.

We say: Malaga 1-1 Real Sociedad

We are expecting Malaga's wait for their first victory of the season to continue this weekend, but the hosts should be good enough to secure a share of the spoils.

>Malaga vs Real Sociedad preview

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Real Madrid's pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona will continue on Sunday evening, when Jose Mourinho's side welcome Sevilla to Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Sevilla occupy fifth position, collecting 14 points from their opening eight fixtures.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Mourinho's side to gather a valuable three points ahead of El Clasico next weekend.

>Real Madrid vs Sevilla preview