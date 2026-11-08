Preview: Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid Femenino will welcome Paris Women to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for Tuesday's Women's Champions League clash.

Las Blancas currently sit in ninth spot in the league phase, while Paris FC are hovering just outside the top 12 in 14th position.

Match preview

Real Madrid are bidding to reach the knockout rounds for the third consecutive season after making back-to-back quarter-final appearances.

The Spanish side are currently inside the top 12 on goal difference after drawing each of their first three matches of the league phase.

Las Blancas played out a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, before they spurned a two-goal lead in their most recent UWCL outing against Bayern Munich.

Athenea del Castillo and Lineth Beerensteyn saw their efforts cancelled out by Edna Imade and Momoko Tanikawa in a 2-2 draw in Germany.

That result has formed part of a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W3, D2), although Real Madrid were left frustrated by another draw in Saturday's away meeting with Athletic Bilbao, causing them to slip four points behind Liga F leaders Barcelona.

As Pau Quesada's side look to return to winning ways on Tuesday, they should be able to take confidence from the fact they won both of the two legs against Paris FC in last season's knockout playoff round tie.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Meanwhile, Paris FC are dreaming of making the knockout rounds for the first time since embarking on a run to the semi-finals of the 2012-13 competition.

They are currently sitting a point adrift of the top 12 after collecting two points from their opening three league phase games.

Sandrine Soubeyrand's side started their campaign with a heavy 5-2 loss against reigning champions Barcelona, before they fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

However, missed the chance to build upon that result in their matchday three encounter with Hacken, which saw them drop two points as they conceded a 94th-minute leveller in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

They will at least head to the Spanish capital in a positive mood after cruising to a 5-0 victory in Friday's Premier Ligue clash against Montpellier, extending their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions (W3, D3).

While they have failed to win their last two away games against Real Madrid (W1, D1), they were victorious at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in December 2023, when Gaetane Thiney's penalty proved enough in a 1-0 success.

Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League form:

Real Madrid Femenino form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

D

Paris Women Women's Champions League form:

Paris Women form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid midfielder Sandie Toletti remains sidelined with a hamstring problem that has kept her out of action for the last two months.

Lindo Caicedo was forced out with a physical issue in Saturday’s draw with Athletic, sparking fears she could miss Tuesday’s European fixture.

Beerensteyn will be looking to continue her fine run of form after scoring eight goals in her last seven matches for club and country.

As for the visitors, they will be unable to call upon key forward Clara Mateo, who is suspended after being sent off in the closing stages of the draw against Hacken.

Anaele Le Moguedec is set to return to the midfield after dropping down to the bench for Friday’s commanding win over Montpellier.

Evelyne Viens is expected to lead the line, with the striker looking to add to the two goals she has scored in the league phase this season.

Real Madrid Femenino possible starting lineup:

Frohms; Cristobal, Lakrar, Mendez, Navarro; Caruso, Senss, Jacinto; Del Castillo, Schroder, Beerensteyn

Paris Women possible starting lineup:

Seweryn; N’Dongala, Ould Hocine, Greboval, Diaz; Korosec, Le Moguedec; Reynders, Scott, Toloba; Viens

We say: Real Madrid Femenino 2-1 Paris Women

While both teams are yet to win the UWCL this season, Real Madrid are in slightly better shape after playing out three consecutive draws, and considering they beat Paris FC twice last season, we think they will finally end their wait for a league phase win in Tuesday's encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.