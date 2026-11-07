Aston Villa transfer news: Real Madrid 'closely watching' new Unai Emery star

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a potential transfer target.
During the summer transfer window, Unai Emery gave the green light for Villa to commit to a £30m deal for the Parma stopper.
Despite his questionable decision-making in recent matches versus Fulham and Barcelona, the Japan international is proving to be a hit at Villa Park.
At this point in time, Villa will not entertain any proposals for the 24-year-old, who holds a contract until 2031.
However, as per TEAMtalk, there are a growing amount of admirers in Suzuki's signature.
Real Madrid join Suzuki race?
The report suggests that Suzuki's start to life at Villa has reaffirmed why he was on a range of different club's shortlists in the past.
Although Thibaut Cortuois is the long-standing number one at Real Madrid, the Belgian goalkeeper will be 35 years of age in May.
Therefore, there is an appreciation that a long-term successor must be identified at some point in the near future.
Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to hold a certain level of interest in Suzuki.
Nevertheless, it is stressed that none of those Premier League clubs are considering an immediate approach.
Paris Saint-Germain had been close to signing Suzuki in the summer, albeit to have the stopper as backup rather than first choice.
Why Aston Villa fans will not be concerned over Suzuki interest
Suzuki's errors in his last two appearances have served as a reminder that he is far from the finished article.
While he has undoubtedly enhanced his reputation since arriving at Villa and has performed above initial expectations, there remains a rawness about his ability.
He has also kept just three clean sheets in 13 appearances, albeit only conceding 15 times.