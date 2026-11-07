Aston Villa transfer news: Real Madrid 'closely watching' new Unai Emery star

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a potential transfer target.

During the summer transfer window, Unai Emery gave the green light for Villa to commit to a £30m deal for the Parma stopper.

Despite his questionable decision-making in recent matches versus Fulham and Barcelona, the Japan international is proving to be a hit at Villa Park.

At this point in time, Villa will not entertain any proposals for the 24-year-old, who holds a contract until 2031.

However, as per TEAMtalk, there are a growing amount of admirers in Suzuki's signature.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Real Madrid join Suzuki race?

The report suggests that Suzuki's start to life at Villa has reaffirmed why he was on a range of different club's shortlists in the past.

Although Thibaut Cortuois is the long-standing number one at Real Madrid, the Belgian goalkeeper will be 35 years of age in May.

Therefore, there is an appreciation that a long-term successor must be identified at some point in the near future.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to hold a certain level of interest in Suzuki.

Nevertheless, it is stressed that none of those Premier League clubs are considering an immediate approach.

Paris Saint-Germain had been close to signing Suzuki in the summer, albeit to have the stopper as backup rather than first choice.

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran / PETTER ARVIDSON

Why Aston Villa fans will not be concerned over Suzuki interest

Suzuki's errors in his last two appearances have served as a reminder that he is far from the finished article.

While he has undoubtedly enhanced his reputation since arriving at Villa and has performed above initial expectations, there remains a rawness about his ability.

He has also kept just three clean sheets in 13 appearances, albeit only conceding 15 times.