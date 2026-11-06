Man United predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa: Michael Carrick faces Lisandro Martinez decision with manager job on the line

Buoyed by their midweek triumph, Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford for a Premier League showdown on Sunday.

With his job reportedly on the line, Michael Carrick is missing a number of key players this weekend, including centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who was sent off against Chelsea last Saturday.

In his absence, Senne Lammens should be shielded between the sticks by Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, though Matthijs de Ligt is available.

Given that Luke Shaw is out injured and Patrick Dorgu is a doubt as he works his way to full fitness following a hamstring injury, Diogo Dalot looks set to start at left-back, with Leny Yoro on the right.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba was forced off with a hamstring injury of his own during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Roma, while Manuel Ugarte remains sidelined due to the anterior cruciate ligament tear he suffered at World Cup 2026.

With that in mind, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans should start in Carrick's double pivot, just behind captain Bruno Fernandes.

In attack, Marcus Rashford is recovering from a hip problem, and striker Benjamin Sesko is facing a longer spell out than expected as he manages a recurring shin issue, though Matheus Cunha will be ready to operate up top, supported from out wide by Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha