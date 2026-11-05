Man United head coach Michael Carrick facing 'decisive' Premier League showdown with Aston Villa

Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to appoint another interim head coach, should the club make the decision to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties at Old Trafford.

Carrick has kept his job with the 20-time English champions despite the fact that the team are currently sitting down in 17th spot in the Premier League table.

Man United recorded a morale-boosting 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday but have not triumphed in the league since the end of August.

Carrick's future is far from secure, with the club said to be weighing up all options available to them ahead of the November international break.

There have been suggestions that Man United could bring in an interim head coach to replace Carrick, with a long-term appointment then being made this summer.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Man United 'unlikely to appoint another interim head coach'

However, according to Sky Sports News, that is unlikely to be a route that the club will take.

Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa is seen as vital for Carrick's future - another win would almost certainly see the Englishman remain in charge.

However, a defeat could lead to the club deciding to sack the 45-year-old.

Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte are all still available for an immediate start, while there have also been claims that Didier Deschamps has been contacted.

© Imago

Man United 'contact' Deschamps over managerial role

Deschamps is available following his exit from France after the 2026 World Cup.

However, a manager high up their shortlist, Unai Emery, is now close to signing a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.

Cesc Fabregas is also said to have admirers at Man United due to his excellent work at Como, but a move to Old Trafford in the middle of the campaign is unlikely.

Man United have a record of one win, four draws and four defeats from their nine matches in the Premier League this season, with their only domestic victory of the campaign coming at the end of August at home to Ipswich Town.