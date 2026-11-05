Preview: Roma vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

Following their latest midweek meltdown, Roma must try to get back on track when they welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

After another Champions League implosion, the Giallorossi will seek an immediate response, as Serie A's best attack hosts its worst defence.

Match preview

Three weeks on from throwing away a golden chance to beat mighty Real Madrid, it was a similar story for Roma against more illustrious opposition on Tuesday night.

This time, the Giallorossi wasted a two-goal lead at Old Trafford, where they eventually crumbled and conceded three times after the break, losing 3-2 to crisis club Manchester United.

As a result, Roma are only inside the Champions League playoff zone by virtue of goal difference, and they face a fight to avoid elimination at the league phase.

While their return to UEFA's elite level may not be going to plan, they remain one of only four teams still unbeaten across Europe's top five leagues, alongside city rivals Lazio, and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The capital club recently followed a thrilling 3-3 Derby del Sole draw against Napoli with 4-2 and 5-2 wins over Cagliari and Udinese respectively, leaving them third in Serie A - albeit four points behind shock leaders Lazio.

Though, Roma have started to leak goals - 10 in their last four games across all competitions - they possess the most lethal attack in Italy's top flight.

A tally of 28 goals from their first 10 league matches is a new club record, and the last side to start at that rate was Atalanta in 2019, when Gian Piero Gasperini was their head coach.

Now, after a chastening trip to England, Gasperini will aim to extend Roma's head-to-head dominance over Sassuolo and head into the international break on a high.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Despite their status as Serie A's provincial upstarts, Sassuolo have only posted two wins from 24 league meetings with Roma, losing all of the last four.

During that time, their sole success at the Olimpico was a 4-3 victory in March 2023, when Armand Lauriente scored twice and set up one more.

The French winger also bagged a brace in Monday's chaotic 4-2 reverse to Fiorentina, as Sassuolo's fourth straight defeat dropped them down to 17th place.

Having previously lost 6-2 to Lazio - a few days after conceding four to Frosinone - the Neroverdi now have Serie A's worst defensive record.

The Emilian club have already leaked 26 goals, and that is their highest tally at this stage of any top-flight campaign - including their relegation season of 2024-25.

So, with their last away win dating back to February, it seems a tall task for Alberto Aquilani to defeat his old club in Rome.

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Although they endured a nightmare at the 'Theatre of Dreams', Roma can at least take some solace from the return to training of Manu Kone and Paulo Dybala.

It remains to be seen if either will be risked this weekend, when Lorenzo Pellegrini and Mile Svilar will still be sidelined.

Svilar's deputy Pier Luigi Gollini is also a doubt after missing the trip to Manchester with a back injury, while Dutch wing-back Devyne Rensch has just been ruled out for the next three weeks.

Donyell Malen sits joint-second in the Capocannoniere rankings with eight Serie A goals, and he is the leading scorer in Europe's top leagues for 2026, with 22.

Sassuolo strikers Kieron Bowie and Sebastiano Esposito have been far less potent, and only midfielder Vasilije Adzic has scored more than two goals for the Neroverdi this term.

Lauriente did find the net twice on Monday, though, and he has previously been involved in four league goals against Roma.

While Kristian Thorstvedt can return from suspension, the visitors will head south without Fedde Leysen, Ismael Kone and Daniel Boloca, plus ex-Roma winger Cristian Volpato.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Vasquez; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Turati; Cinquegrano, Cande, Idzes, Obrador; Adzic, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

We say: Roma 3-1 Sassuolo

Fired up by another Champions League mishap, free-scoring Roma should resume normal service on home turf.

So, ailing Sassuolo - who have taken just one point from their last seven away fixtures - will suffer a fifth straight defeat in Serie A.

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