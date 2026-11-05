Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior claims short-lived Blues stint "nothing to do with football"

Liam Rosenior has claimed that his exit from Chelsea in April had "nothing to do with football".

Despite being drafted into the managerial hotseat from fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg, the Englishman lasted just 23 matches and 107 days at Stamford Bridge.

The 42-year-old is currently successfully rebuilding his reputation with Paris FC, winning five and losing just two of his opening nine matches in charge.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether a scenario will arise that provides Rosenior with another Premier League job.

Speaking in an interview with So Foot, Rosenior suggested that matters behind the scene heavily contributed to him losing his role with the West Londoners.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rosenior says Chelsea job 'best, but hardest' experience

However, Rosenior stopped short of revealing further details, presumably to remain focused on his current position in the French capital.

He said: "It was the best experience of my life, and the hardest too. It was fantastic, even though it only lasted four months.

"I don’t want to go into details now; I’ll talk about it one day, when the time is right. But in a country where tolerance is an important value, what happened there has nothing to do with football.

"The moment that worried me the most was at the beginning, when we went through that five-game winning streak. Any club would have been happy with such a run, but not Chelsea.

"You get good results and you’re in the spotlight. Then, there was a kind of snowball effect in the media.

"They made fun of those instructions I gave [Alejandro] Garnacho on a scrap of paper when we were down to 10 men against PSG. The clothes I wore became a joke, the way I spoke too. I’m not a joke.

"You’re the first people I’m talking to about this, and probably the last for a long time, but one day, I’ll tell you what really happened."

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Rosenior not first manager to build again after Chelsea...

Despite what happened at Chelsea, Rosenior was quickly snapped up by Paris FC, who currently sit in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table.

There is an argument that every manager appointed by the Blues' owners have not suffered from their time at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca is at Manchester City, while Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino all managed nations at the 2026 World Cup.

Even Frank Lampard, who won just one game and lost eight in an 11-match interim spell, went to Coventry City and won a Championship title.

Although it remains to be seen whether Rosenior can build on his start at Paris FC, he has learned that his time at Chelsea will not define his career.