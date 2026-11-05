Preview: Fleetwood Town vs Rochdale - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to record three consecutive successes at their Highbury Stadium fortress, Fleetwood Town host fellow League Two outfit Rochdale for a clash in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Cod Army have taken Arsenal's scalp on home soil in recent times in the EFL Cup, whilst the Dale are struggling to get a grip on the fourth tier following their promotion from the National League.

Match preview

Despite mulling around in the lower reaches of the League Two standings since their League One relegation in 2024, Fleetwood Town have enjoyed the spotlight recently after a historic cup success.

On October 27, the Cod Army welcomed Premier League champions Arsenal to Highbury and knocked their visitors out of the EFL Cup, with the hosts earning a quarter-final tie with Everton in the middle of December.

Scoring in both the beating of the Gunners and last weekend's 3-1 third-tier victory over Bristol Rovers, Aaron Loupalo-Bi is experiencing a breakthrough campaign in senior football, with the Fulham loanee netting five competitive goals for Fleetwood so far.

That success over the Gasmen last time out extended the Cod Army's unbeaten run at Highbury Stadium to five matches (W4 D1) in all competitions, whilst Matt Lawlor's men have lost just once across seven home league contests to date.

Rather unsurprisingly, that sole Lancashire loss came at the hands of Saturday's visitors Rochdale in September, when first-half efforts from Dajaune Brown and Aden Flint sealed maximum League Two points for the Dale.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Rochdale are back in the EFL this campaign following a three-year absence, winning the National League playoff final over Boreham Wood at Wembley Stadium, with that particular clash decided by penalty kicks.

Since returning, the Dale have failed to distance themselves from an impending relegation dogfight, with Saturday afternoon's visitors in the midst of a seven-game winless run (D2 L5) across League Two and EFL Trophy duties.

Alarmingly, Ian Watson's men have lost each of their past three competitive contests by an aggregate scoreline of 13-3, suffering a 4-1 EFL Trophy defeat by Doncaster Rovers at Crown Oil Arena on Tuesday night.

Last tasting fourth-tier success on October 3 at home to Swindon Town, Rochdale have slumped down to 20th spot in the League Two table, just three points above 23rd-placed Colchester United.

Runners-up in the EFL Cup in 1962, the Dale have not enjoyed such success in the FA Cup and last season's attempt at glory ended in the fourth qualifying round at the hands of York City.

Fleetwood Town form (all competitions):

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Rochdale form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Scoring Fleetwood's third goal in the win over Bristol Rovers, midfielder Josh Robertson is pushing for a rare start this weekend.

The Cod Army could involve attacker Will Davies from the start on Saturday, with the 27-year-old providing an assist against the Gasmen last time out.

A hero at wing-back for Fleetwood in their conquering of Arsenal in the EFL Cup, Scotsman Shaun Rooney should start in a more natural centre-back role on Saturday.

Captaining Rochdale at the age of 41 earlier in the week, Ian Henderson should keep his spot at the focal point of attack.

That being said, the Dale will be keen to get Derby County loanee Brown back into the starting XI for a winner-takes-all clash at Highbury.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Lynch; Rooney, Bennett, Potter; McLean, Neal, Helm, McCann, Batty; Coughlan, Loupalo-Bi

Rochdale possible starting lineup:

Waller; Sherring, Flint, Wilson, Tasker; Adeeko, Gilmour; Hannot, Francis; Henderson, Brown

We say: Fleetwood Town 3-0 Rochdale

Following their historic home success over Arsenal last month, Fleetwood will be extremely confident of repeating the trick against a fellow League Two side this weekend.

Rochdale have conceded 18 goals across their past five matches and are unlikely to keep the Cod Army at bay on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.