Preview: Parma vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

One of Serie A's form sides, Bologna will aim to extend their success streak when they visit Emilian rivals Parma on Saturday evening.

While the resurgent Rossoblu have won three straight games before heading to Stadio Tardini, their hosts seem to be turning a corner too.

Match preview

After being brought in during the last international break, Parma boss Alberto Gilardino experienced a tough start to life as their new head coach.

The club's second-highest Serie A scorer has a less stellar record in management, and he lost his first two matches after returning to the Tardini.

Yet, a gritty goalless draw with Udinese finally gave him something to build upon, before Parma beat an ailing Atalanta side on Monday night.

Rising star Simone Lontani notched the final goal in a stunning 3-0 away win, and that edged the Gialloblu out of the bottom three, with eight points from 10 games so far.

Having given their confidence a big shot in the arm, they can now anticipate the Derby dell'Emilia; and after February's 1-0 win, Parma will be seeking rare back-to-back victories over Bologna.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Of course, the visitors will have very different ideas, particularly as they have lost just one of their last seven league games at the Tardini.

Bologna also sit six points above their old foes in Serie A, due to a stunning run of results under new management.

Since Raffaele Palladino's arrival midway through September, only league leaders Lazio have picked up more points, and the Rossoblu recently posted their third win on the spin.

After beating Cagliari in Sardinia and conquering AC Milan at San Siro - the latter largely thanks to Samuel Mbangula's hat-trick - Palladino met up with his former club Monza.

It was far from plain sailing, as Bologna had to fight back from behind - and Lukasz Skorupski saved a penalty - but they finally got their first home win of the season.

In contrast to some dismal form at Stadio Dall'Ara, only Como have recorded more away wins in Serie A this calendar year, so they can certainly target maximum points in Parma.

Parma Serie A form:

Bologna Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

The hosts will be without two potential starters on Saturday, as injury-prone midfielder Adrian Bernabe has suffered a thigh strain in training and young defender Dominik Drobnic has injured his left foot.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye is likely to replace the latter in Parma's back three, but it remains to be seen who starts in the final third.

Lontani's three Serie A goals have come from just four shots on target, and he is among several candidates to feature up front: El Bilal Toure leads a list also featuring David Romero, Nesta Elphege, Ousmane Diallo and Matija Frigan.

While Bologna's strikers have been very quiet this term, wingers Mbangula and Federico Bernardeschi have scored three goals apiece.

Furthermore, attacking left-back Juan Miranda has provided an assist in each of his last four matches.

Though Roberto Piccoli should be back in the Rossoblu's squad, they must travel without injured trio Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jay Enem and Emil Holm.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye; Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Lontani, Toure

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Odgaard

We say: Parma 0-2 Bologna

Currently on 10 top-flight away wins this calendar year - already a club record with almost two months to go - Bologna will be dangerous opponents for Parma.

Now looking better organised and more potent up front, the visitors can claim maximum points from this regional derby.

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