Preview: Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

An in-form Athletic Bilbao will aim to post a fourth straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar on Saturday.

Athletic will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby, while Osasuna suffered a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna last time out.

Match preview

Osasuna boast a record of three wins, two draws and six defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 11 points leaving them in 15th spot in the La Liga table.

Los Rojillos finished 17th in La Liga last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement this term, but it has been an inconsistent campaign to date.

Jagoba Arrasate's team lost 2-1 to Deportivo in their last league fixture, and they have actually now been beaten in three of their last five matches.

Osasuna have won two of their last four, with their last league win coming against Racing de Santander on October 18, while they beat Atletico Calatayud 6-0 in the Copa del Rey at the end of October.

Los Rojillos have only managed to win 22 of their previous 99 matches against Athletic in all competitions, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat when the pair last met in April 2026.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Athletic have only won one of their last four matches against Osasuna, while two of the last three meetings between the two teams have finished level.

The Basque outfit will enter this game off the back of three straight wins, including a 2-1 success over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby in their first match of November.

Edin Terzic's side beat Getafe 4-0 in their last league game of October, before progressing in the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 6-1 success over Prat.

The Lions have a record of four wins, three draws and three defeats from their 10 league matches this season, which has left them seventh in the table on 15 points.

Athletic finished 12th in La Liga last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign, and a strong challenge for a European finish is expected.

Osasuna La Liga form:

Osasuna form (all competitions):

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Osasuna will be missing Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando and Romain Del Castillo for this weekend's league fixture with Athletic through injury.

There is expected to be a change in the final third of the field on Saturday, with Ruben Garcia potentially being introduced into the side in place of Jonathan Dubasin.

Ante Budimir has scored eight times in 11 appearances this term, and the 35-year-old will again operate through the middle for the home team.

Athletic, meanwhile, will once again be without the services of Unai Egiluz, Gorka Guruzeta and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta through injury here.

Maroan Sannadi had to be substituted in the early stages of the Basque derby and will also miss out on Saturday, with Robert Navarro expected to be introduced into the side.

Meanwhile, there will once again be starts for both Nico Williams and Inaki Williams.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Moncayola, Munoz, Gomez; Ruben Garcia, Budimir, Moro

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Rincon, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Berenguer, Canales, Gerenabarrena, N Williams; Navarro, I Williams

We say: Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are in excellent form at this moment in time, and their attacking talent could help them secure a valuable three points on Saturday.

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