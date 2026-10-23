Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Athletic Bilbao and Getafe will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns at San Mames on Sunday afternoon.

Athletic were beaten 3-1 by Levante in La Liga last time out, while Getafe drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in their last domestic fixture.

Match preview

Athletic have had an underwhelming start to the campaign, boasting a record of two wins, three draws and three defeats from eight matches, with nine points leaving them 13th in the La Liga table.

The Lions have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since a 3-0 home success over Atletico Madrid at the start of September, collecting just three points from their last four matches.

Edin Terzic's side drew three straight games against Elche, Alaves and Valencia before having a player sent off in a 3-1 defeat to Levante on October 21.

Athletic finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign.

The Lions lost both league games against Getafe during the 2025-26 campaign, including a 1-0 reverse at San Mames last October.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe have only lost two of their last 10 matches against Athletic, although six of those fixtures have finished all square, pointing to a close game this weekend.

Jose Bordalas' side were in European action on Thursday evening, suffering a 5-2 home defeat to Lugano, leaving them with one point from two Conference League fixtures.

Getafe drew 1-1 with Rayo in La Liga last time out, and they currently sit 15th in the table, with two wins, three draws and four defeats from nine matches giving them nine points.

The Deep Blue Ones finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season, but they have struggled for consistency in the early stages of this campaign.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Getafe La Liga form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Athletic will be without the services of Aymeric Laporte through suspension, with the experienced defender sent off in the defeat to Levante last time out.

Meanwhile, Gorka Guruzeta, Oihan Sancet and Unai Egiluz are again expected to be absent through injury; Alvaro Djalo also needs to be assessed due to a recent illness.

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams both came off the bench against Levante, and the pair are now expected to be brought back into the starting side.

As for Getafe, Djene Dakonam will miss out through suspension, having been sent off in the team's draw with Rayo Vallecano last time out.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field against Lugano in the Conference League, with Martin Satriano, Enes Unal, Ramon Terrats and Nemanja Gudelj expected to be among those introduced back into the starting side.

Meanwhile, there will be another start at right-back for the experienced Dani Carvajal.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Rincon, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Berenguer, Navarro, N Williams; I Williams

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Carvajal, Abqar, Valou, Mojica; Femenia, Gudelj, Martin, Satriano; Terrats, Unal

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe

Home advantage makes Athletic slight favourites for this match, but we are expecting Getafe to be good enough to secure a share of the spoils on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.