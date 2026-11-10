England predicted lineup vs. Croatia: Harry Kane to break Peter Shilton record

Harry Kane is poised to break the all-time England men's appearance record when the Three Lions welcome Croatia to Wembley in Thursday's penultimate UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner equalled Peter Shilton's hitherto unmatched total of 125 during the September/October international break and is expected to lead the line on another historic evening for the 33-year-old.

Kane ought to be joined by Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon for his landmark appearance, with Cole Palmer once again absent and Eberechi Eze losing out to Gordon owing to his lack of first-choice status at Arsenal.

Bellingham will need to watch his step, though, as the Real Madrid midfielder will miss the weekend's clash with Spain through suspension if he picks up a yellow card in midweek.

Nevertheless, as England need just a point on Thursday to be sure of a quarter-final place, Tuchel should leave nothing to chance and stick with his best XI on home soil.

While Bellingham risks a ban, Myles Lewis-Skelly is already suspended for yellow-card accumulation, so expect Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson to link arms in the double pivot.

Marc Guehi's withdrawal through injury could open the door for Jarrad Branthwaite to partner Ezri Konsa in central defence, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall in front of Jordan Pickford.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Branthwaite, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane