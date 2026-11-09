England team news: Late addition confirmed to Thomas Tuchel’s squad after Marc Guehi withdrawal

England have announced that Dan Burn has been added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad following the withdrawal of Marc Guehi.

Guehi was originally named as one of five central defensive options in the 25-man Three Lions squad announced last Friday.

However, the Manchester City defender requested to be taken off at half time in their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday after sustaining an unspecified injury, according to Enzo Maresca.

Man City have since confirmed that Guehi will now remain at the Etihad Stadium where he is expected to receive treatment before their domestic campaign resumes with a top-flight clash at home to Fulham on November 21.

Guehi, who has come under fire for a string of error-strewn performances, has played 14 times for Man City so far this season – starting in nine of their 10 Premier League fixtures – while he has also earned 41 caps for England.

The 26-year-old has been replaced in the England squad by Newcastle United captain Dan Burn, who joined up with the rest of Tuchel's group at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Monday.

Burn among centre-back contenders to start for England against Croatia, Spain

Dan Burn has been added to Thomas Tuchel's #ThreeLions squad following the withdrawal of Marc Guéhi through injury. — England (@England) November 9, 2026

Burn is back in the England set-up for the first time since the 2026 World Cup where he played a crucial role as a late substitute in the Three Lions’ memorable 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the last 16.

The 34-year-old was left out of the England squad for the September/October international break as he was recovering from a long-term ankle injury that forced him to miss Newcastle’s first seven games of the season.

Burn returned to first-team action in mid-October, with two substitute appearances followed by four successive starts across the Premier League and EFL Cup, playing the full 90 minutes in each game.

The towering 6ft 7in left-footed defender, capped 11 times by England, is now one of three players expected to battle for starts at centre-back under Tuchel along with Ezri Konsa and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jarell Quansah and Ben White are also capable of operating at centre-back, but they may instead rival Trent Alexander-Arnold for starts at right-back.

England resume their UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday when they welcome Croatia to Wembley Stadium for their penultimate League A Group 3 fixture, before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain three days later.