Aston Villa news: Damian Vidagany hits out over Man United equaliser, claims Dorgu goal should have been disallowed

Aston Villa chief Damian Vidagany has criticised VAR for not disallowing Manchester United's dramatic equaliser in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

For large periods of the match at Old Trafford, Villa held at least a one-goal advantage after twice establishing a two-goal lead.

However, United secured a 4-4 draw come the full-time whistle after netting twice in added-on time, the decisive goal leading to Unai Emery storming down the tunnel.

The Spaniard's reasoning for his hasty exit was United's fourth goal being netted in the final minute of added-on time.

Nevertheless, Vidagany's frustration stemmed from Patrick Dorgu's header being allowed to stand.

"Football is a contact sport!" ?️ Did Senne Lammens foul Zion Suzuki for Man United's equaliser? ? https://t.co/KCb1lHqPHP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

Why could Dorgu goal for Man United against Aston Villa have been disallowed?

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens had come up for a corner and appeared to nudge into Villa opposite number Zion Suzuki without making an attempt to win the ball.

Commenting on X, Vidagany claimed that officials had told Villa prior to the start of the season that such actions would be penalised.

He said: "To put in context this convenient narrative of 'contact sport' we've been told by referees during the summer that this season to go to unbalance or push the GK on purpose on the six-yard box was not going to be allowed anymore.

"Lammens did not even look at the ball, went straight to do a contact with the hip over Zion.

"Having said that we played good match and we must do better than last six minutes. We will do and we will improve.

"But the rules are the rules and must be respected. That is a fact."

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Vidagany has a point, but Aston Villa, Emery to blame

If the goal had been chalked off, neither Lammens or Man United could have complained too much.

However, Emery's substitutions and the decision-making of some of his Villa players deserve as much scrutiny.

Villa have now conceded 11 goals across matches against Bournemouth, Fulham, Barcelona and United.

Meanwhile, after a strong start since replacing Emiliano Martinez, Suzuki has looked increasingly vulnerable between the sticks.