Man United break another unwanted record vs. Aston Villa after Alysson, Nicolas Jackson goals

Manchester United have broken yet another unwanted club record after falling 2-0 down inside just four minutes against Aston Villa.

On the back of Tuesday's extraordinary 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League, Michael Carrick could have been forgiven for expecting a fierce response domestically on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Englishman instead oversaw yet another disastrous opening, as Villa winger Alysson took just one minute to break the deadlock with a low strike through Senne Lammens's legs.

The Red Devils then found themselves two goals behind just a few moments later, as Nicolas Jackson followed in after a Lammens save to tap home the visitors' second.

Jackson's strike marked a shocking new low for Man United, who broke their record for the quickest time to fall 2-0 down in a Premier League game at three minutes and 40 seconds.

Man United fall 2-0 down in Premier League game in quickest time ever

2 - After three minutes and 40 seconds, this is the earliest Manchester United have ever been 2-0 down in a Premier League game. Slumber. https://t.co/76iMwVLhTK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2026

Boos rang out around an already febrile Old Trafford following Jackson's goal, the ground already awash with a sea of green and yellow in protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Carrick and United's players were subsequently subjected to a collection of brutal chants from the crowd, such as "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and "you're getting sacked in the morning".

Villa fans also took aim at former midfielder Youri Tielemans, chanting "you used to play for a big club" and poking fun at Bruno Fernandes's recent public criticism, bellowing out "Bruno's right, you're f****** s****".

However, Fernandes then gave Man United a sliver of hope from the penalty spot, calmly sending Zion Suzuki the wrong way after Matheus Cunha was scythed down by Boubacar Kamara.

If the Red Devils cannot fight back to beat Villa, though, they will enter the international break in 19th place in the Premier League table after Sunderland's surprise 1-0 win over Chelsea lifted the Black Cats off the bottom.

Can Michael Carrick really survive at Man United?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Even if Man United fell to a catastrophic loss vs. Roma in midweek, Carrick would have almost certainly taken the reins against Aston Villa, as the hierarchy always intended to get to the international break before conducting a thorough review.

The former Red Devils midfielder is still widely adored by the majority of the fanbase, whose frustrations are instead directed towards the Glazers, INEOS and the players themselves.

Man United cannot correct years of terrible transfer calls and a toxic culture overnight, but they can make a coaching change in the blink of an eye, and Carrick would undoubtedly be the fall guy if the powers-that-be decide that change if necessary.

Fernandes publicly calling out the tactics of the coaching staff hinted at discontent behind the scenes, and unless Man United pull off another fabulous fightback on Sunday, Carrick will surely be taking charge of his beloved club for the final time.