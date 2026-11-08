Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Pascal Gross equals Mesut Ozil Premier League record

Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Pascal Gross equalled a Premier League record set by Mesut Ozil in the Seagulls' 2-0 triumph over Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Fabian Hurzeler's men enhanced their Premier League title credentials once again at the Amex Stadium, where first-half goals from Gross and Diego Gomez either side of Igor Thiago's red card did the damage.

After Gomez propelled Brighton into the ascendancy with just 15 minutes gone, Gross was given the chance to double the Seagulls' lead from the penalty spot thanks to Keane Lewis-Potter's challenge on Luka Vuskovic.

The veteran midfielder made no mistake with an incredible top-corner strike to rubber-stamp Brighton's victory, and in turn equal Ozil's record for the most combined Premier League goals and assists from a German player.

Gross has now had a direct hand 87 Premier League goals - 35 of his own and 52 assists - while Ozil managed 33 goals and 54 assists during his time in the top flight with Arsenal.

Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Pascal Gross registers 87th Premier League goal involvement

87 - Pascal Groß and Mesut Özil are now tied for the most goal involvements by ?? German players in the Premier League: Özil - 33 goals, 54 assists Groß - 35 goals, 52 assists Playmakers. https://t.co/hQxnGBczxO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2026

The 35-year-old Gross has also had a direct hand in 10 goals in as many Premier League matches in the 2026-27 season, scoring four of his own while setting up six more for the Seagulls.

Already a fan favourite during his first stint at the Amex Stadium, Gross has been nothing short of a revelation for the Seagulls since returning from Borussia Dortmund in 2025 for a second stint on the South Coast.

Also now just one game away from reaching 300 in a Brighton kit, Gross will almost certainly break Ozil's record before the season is over, although he has a bit further to go to become the highest scoring German in Premier League history.

That record was broken just last week, as Arsenal's Kai Havertz scored his 46th Premier League goal against Liverpool, surpassing Ilkay Gundogan's previous best of 45 for Premier League Germans.

Nevertheless, Gross's 35 puts him third in the charts, while his next active closest challenger is Brentford's Kevin Schade, who has netted 24 goals in the English top flight.

Brighton 2-0 Brentford: Are the Seagulls serious Premier League title contenders?

© Imago / Sportimage

Beating Arsenal at home, Manchester City away and slaying aside almost every other foe in their path, Brighton could do little more to cement their status as serious Premier League title challengers.

The Seagulls have now risen to second place in the Premier League table behind Arsenal, sitting five points adrift of the reigning champions and one clear of a struggling Manchester City side.

Furthermore, the Citizens' place in the top flight remains in major doubt as fans await the verdict of their appeal against 114 charges, while Liverpool and Chelsea have lacked consistency since the campaign began.

The sample size remains small, but after 10 matches, Brighton have shown every sign of lasting the course and pushing the holders all the way.