Sunday's Premier League predictions including Man Utd vs. Aston Villa, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester United at home to Aston Villa, before struggling Crystal Palace take on Liverpool.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium for Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The Seagulls head into the weekend in third spot in the Premier League table, while the Bees start matchday 10 in sixth position.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Brentford

Brighton have scored at least three goals in each of their five competitive home wins this season, and while Brentford have drawn all four of their away league games this term, we think the Seagulls will make full use of their firepower to extend their unbeaten head-to-head home run with a relatively comfortable victory.

> Brighton vs. Brentford preview

Ipswich Town play host to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon looking for the win that could catapult them into the top half of the Premier League table.

While the Tractor Boys start the next batch of fixtures in 14th position, the Cherries are in eighth place after three successive victories in the top flight.

Ipswich will feel that their lighter schedule and week off from action gives them a clear advantage for this contest. However, we cannot back against a Bournemouth side who are free-scoring and searching for their eighth successive victory in all competitions.

> Ipswich vs. Bournemouth preview

Liverpool will hope to bounce back and deliver a fatal blow to Pierre Sage's hopes of remaining in charge of Crystal Palace when the two clash in the Premier League on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

The Reds are sixth in the top flight with 15 points after nine matchweeks, and the come into the weekend on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Fenerbahce in the Champions League on Wednesday, whereas Palace are 18th with just seven points and could end the weekend in last place.

We say: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

Palace may boast the advantage of playing at home, but their lack of options in attack could cost them.

While Liverpool have been far from perfect in the final third, they have often taken three points from Selhurst Park, and it would not be surprising if they claimed another victory on the road this weekend.

> Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool preview

Needing nothing short of a minor miracle to replicate their 2025-26 feats against Chelsea, Sunderland host the Blues in Sunday's Premier League fixture at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats trail their visitors by 16 places and 11 points in the Premier League table at the time of writing and face Xabi Alonso's well-rested men after a sobering defeat in Europe too.

We say: Sunderland 0-2 Chelsea

Fatigue should not play a significant role for Sunderland on Sunday given the alterations Le Bris made in midweek, but backing the Black Cats to get anything out of any Premier League game at present is a tough ask.

Therefore, even a Pedro-less Chelsea side - working on a full week's worth of rest - should stroll to victory, with an increasingly familiar clean sheet in tow.

> Sunderland vs. Chelsea preview

Desperate to steer clear of the Premier League's relegation zone, Manchester United will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils are hoping to build on their midweek Champions League victory, while the Lions are keen to get back on track after a three-game winless run.

We say: Manchester United 1-3 Aston Villa

Man United may have won in midweek, but they were the beneficiaries of major errors from the Roma defence, and are unlikely to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Villa are on a three-game winless run that has spanned three different competitions, yet they will be optimistic about getting the better of their struggling hosts.

> Man Utd vs. Aston Villa preview