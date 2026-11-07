Man United sink to new 40-year low after Nottingham Forest beat Man City

Manchester United have sunk to a new 40-year low thanks to Nottingham Forest's shock victory over Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the start of gameweek 10, the Red Devils were just about keeping their heads above water in the Premier League table, sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Michael Carrick's men led Crystal Palace by that metric, while sitting two points clear of rock-bottom Sunderland and one better off than Forest after nine rounds.

The Tricky Trees were unsurprisingly tipped to suffer defeat to Enzo Maresca's men at the City Ground, but in an unexpected turn of events, Forest claimed a 3-1 triumph on home soil.

Jair Cunha and Liam Delap propelled the Garibaldi into a 2-0 lead before Rayan Cherki pulled one back, but the Frenchman's response was futile as Delap struck his second of the game in the second half.

Man United suffer new 40-year worst

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Forest's win propelled Oliver Glasner's men out of the Premier League drop zone, while simultaneously forcing Man United into the bottom three, two points adrift of 17th-placed Coventry City.

The Red Devils therefore find themselves in the bottom three after nine rounds for the first time since November 1986, when they were in 21st place after 15 games of the 1986-87 season.

November 1986 was the same month that Ron Atkinson was dismissed and Sir Alex Ferguson took over as head coach, and the latter ultimately led Man Utd to an 11th-placed finish in the First Division.

The 20-time English champions will rise to 16th place if they beat Aston Villa by any scoreline on Sunday, though, while victory by three goals or more will also lift them above Fulham into 15th spot.

Nevertheless, Carrick remains a man under major pressure after Man United's new 40-year worst, in spite of Tuesday's extraordinary 3-2 Champions League comeback triumph over Roma.

What are the current Man United next manager odds?

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Man United always intended to get to the November international break before making any firm managerial decisions, so to say Carrick bought himself more time with Tuesday's fightback may be inaccurate.

However, another pitiful Premier League performance and result on Sunday could force the hierarchy to take action, especially with the current bookies' favourites available for hire immediately.

The odds on Eddie Howe replacing Carrick are now as low as 8/13 on some operators, while Julian Nagelsmann is the second-favourite to take charge at 11/4.

Antonio Conte and Unai Emery are not far behind, the latter's links with Old Trafford representing a fascinating sub-plot ahead of tomorrow's fixture.