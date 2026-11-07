Team News: Man United vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fighting to avoid a drop into the Premier League's relegation zone, Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick's job may have been saved by a dramatic 3-2 win over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, while Unai Emery is closing in on a new contract despite losing 3-0 to Barcelona in midweek.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Lisandro Martinez (suspended), Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Marcus Rashford (hip), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Manuel Ugarte (ACL)

Doubtful: Patrick Dorgu (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

ASTON VILLA

Out: Matty Cash (suspended), Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), Amadou Onana (ACL)

Doubtful: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Bogarde, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen; Goretzka, Kamara; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson