Man United transfer news: Barcelona's Alejandro Balde January stance 'revealed' amid Old Trafford links

Manchester United have reportedly been handed encouragement in their potential pursuit of Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde.

The 23-year-old enjoyed plenty of playing time last term, starting 31 of his 42 competitive matches across all competitions.

However, he was linked with a move away in the summer window after learning that he would have to settle for a squad role this season.

Man United were among those linked with the left-back, but he ultimately remained at the Camp Nou after being reluctant to give up on his Barcelona career.

Balde has gone on to make just five competitive appearances this term and is still waiting for his first start of the season, with Hansi Flick preferring to use Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart.

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Barcelona set out Balde January transfer stance

While Espart is currently sidelined with an ankle problem, there is little sign that Balde's playing situation will dramatically improve unless further injuries force Flick's hand.

After being pushed to the fringes of the Barcelona squad, Balde has supposedly 'accepted' that he needs to leave Camp Nou to reignite his stalling career.

According to The Athletic, the Catalan giants are also open to the prospect of sanctioning Balde's departure in 2027.

Barcelona are even believed to be willing to entertain offers in the January window as they look to make a big sale to boost their chances of making a significant signing in the winter market.

However, Barcelona's negotiating position is somewhat weakened by the fact Balde has less than two years remaining on his current contract.

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Door open for Man United to swoop

Barcelona's transfer stance should offer encouragement to Man United, who are searching for a new left-back after failing to strengthen the position in the summer.

Luke Shaw remains the club's first-choice left-back, but his injury issues have required the versatile Diogo Dalot to fill in during his absence.

However, the Red Devils will be keen to recruit a high-quality full-back who has the quality and potential to become the club's new first-choice option.

While Balde may be a viable target, the uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick's future is a hindrance when it comes to drawing up January plans.

Ideally, Man United will want to sign a full-back who fits the head coach's style of play, which would likely be different if an Antonio Conte or Eddie Howe were to take over the reins.