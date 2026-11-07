Liverpool lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after Ryan Gravenberch injury

Liverpool could start a double pivot of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister on Sunday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola may have wanted to rest Mac Allister at Selhurst Park, but due to Ryan Gravenberch's heel injury, he may have to start the Argentine next to Szoboszlai.

Trey Nyoni has played well enough to earn a spot in the XI ahead of the latter, but he is only 19 and cannot be used every week if the Reds want to avoid overplaying him.

Florian Wirtz is a certain inclusion as the team's number 10, while striker Alexander Isak will look to score his seventh league goal of the season.

Cody Gakpo has often been trusted out wide on the right, while Bradley Barcola can be expected to start on the left side of the frontline.

In the full-back positions, Milos Kerkez and Ronald Araujo will almost certainly come into the team in place of Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez.

Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet can be pencilled into the lineup in the heart of defence, with the pair set to protect shot-stopper Alisson Becker.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this match