Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi makes Pedro Porro selection admission ahead of Leeds clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he has "not decided" whether Pedro Porro will start Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Spurs will carry significant momentum into the lunchtime fixture after recording three consecutive victories, including a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Pedro Porro featured as a half-time substitute against the Eagles, his second consecutive appearance off the bench after returning from a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the match, De Zerbi revealed that it was Porro who made the decision not to start against Palace.

"Pedro is ready, we didn't take risks," De Zerbi said. "Speaking with him, he decided before the game and he was very honest with me."

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De Zerbi yet to make Porro decision

While Porro is believed to have no physical issues, last weekend's season casts some doubt as to whether he will start at Elland Road on Saturday.

De Zerbi refused to confirm whether the Spain international will feature in his lineup when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“I have not decided yet about Pedro Porro, but it is not a tactical decision,” De Zerbi said.

“When Pedro Porro is fit, he plays because he is a top player, top guy, leader, clear leader, without problems.”

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Who could start in place of Porro?

While Porro has struggled with injury this time, Spurs will be keen for Porro to start Saturday's fixture, especially as he has been deemed fit enough to make the latest Spain squad.

However, if he is not ready to start on Sunday, the versatile Archie Gray would retain his place for a fifth consecutive Premier League start

The 20-year-old scored in the 2-0 win over Palace before he made way for Porro at the break amid fears he could receive a second yellow card after being cautioned in the 15th minute.

If he does feature at Elland Road, it would be his first appearance against Leeds since leaving the club for Tottenham in 2024.