Saturday's Serie A predictions including Roma vs. Sassuolo, Parma vs. Bologna

Today's Serie A predictions include the showdown between Roma and Sassuolo at Stadio Olimpico, as well as Parma hosting Bologna.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Both beaten again last week, Torino and Lecce will look to end their losing streaks when they meet each other on Saturday.

While Toro have just suffered back-to-back defeats, their visitors are also sliding down the Serie A standings.

We say: Torino 2-1 Lecce

Although Torino have been leaking too many goals, they possess more attacking thrust than their limited visitors.

Since April, Lecce have gone 14 league games without a draw, and that streak will continue with their fourth straight defeat.

> Torino vs. Lecce preview

© Imago / IPA Sport

Winless at Cagliari since 2013, Frosinone head into Saturday's gameweek-11 fixture at Unipol Domus as the likely favourites.

The promoted side have thrived since returning to the top flight, sitting sixth in the Serie A table ahead of another visit to a ground where they have not won in over a decade.

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Frosinone

Raimondo's absence removes a significant source of goals for Frosinone, but Birligea's recent brace against Lecce suggests that the visitors retain enough firepower to trouble their struggling hosts.

Cagliari have repeatedly failed to protect promising positions during their four-match losing run, and the Canaries have our backing to end their long wait for victory in Sardinia.

> Cagliari vs. Frosinone preview

Parma vs. Bologna (5pm)

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

One of Serie A's form sides, Bologna will aim to extend their success streak when they visit Emilian rivals Parma on Saturday evening.

While the resurgent Rossoblu have won three straight games before heading to Stadio Tardini, their hosts seem to be turning a corner too.

We say: Parma 0-2 Bologna

Currently on 10 top-flight away wins this calendar year - already a club record with almost two months to go - Bologna will be dangerous opponents for Parma.

Now looking better organised and more potent up front, the visitors can claim maximum points from this regional derby.

> Parma vs. Bologna preview

Roma vs. Sassuolo (7.45pm)

© Imago / Sportimage

Following their latest midweek meltdown, Roma must try to get back on track when they welcome Sassuolo to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

After another Champions League implosion, the Giallorossi will seek an immediate response, as Serie A's best attack hosts its worst defence.

We say: Roma 3-1 Sassuolo

Fired up by another Champions League mishap, free-scoring Roma should resume normal service on home turf.

So, ailing Sassuolo - who have taken just one point from their last seven away fixtures - will suffer a fifth straight defeat in Serie A.

> Roma vs. Sassuolo preview