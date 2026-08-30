Sunderland transfer news: Ligue 1 winger 'open' to Stadium of Light switch this summer

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Lyon and Belgium winger Malick Fofana before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are known to be in the market for a new left-sided attacker before the shutting of the summer trading point on Tuesday night (September 1), as Regis Le Bris's men prepare for a season of European action.

As well as Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be admirers of Fofana, however, the Lilywhites are likely to be out of the running as they chase a Premier League-proven forward in Everton's Iliman Ndiaye.

After losing at Portman Road to newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend, the Black Cats bagged their maiden triumph of the 2026-27 term on Sunday, beating struggling Fulham in the North-East.

Despite failing to make Le Bris's starting XI in the opening weeks of the Premier League term, Wilson Isidor remains a confident figure and provided the winning touch off the bench versus the Cottagers.

© Imago

Sunderland want Fofana following Paixao difficulties

According to BBC Sport, Sunderland are extensively scouring the Ligue 1 market for left wingers this summer, with the Premier League outfit interested in signing Lyon forward Fofana before the deadline.

The report claims that the 21-year-old is open to a late switch to the Stadium of Light, where the Black Cats will play European football for only the second time after a 50-year absence from the continental stage.

It is understood that Sunderland are also keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Marseille's Igor Paixao, with Les Olympiens failing to rule out a summer sale of the former Brazil youth international.

It is believed that Le Bris's side are keeping their options open ahead of Tuesday night's deadline, with Manchester City man Jack Grealish another potential arrival at the Stadium of Light.

However, the ex-England international is supposedly favouring a switch back to Everton, while the attacker's boyhood club Aston Villa also hold an interest in the high-profile 30-year-old.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Sunderland's squad depth

Back on the European stage for the first time in over half a century, Sunderland need to bolster their squad in order to deal with the increased number of competitive matches heading their way.

Wide attacking areas are clearly an area of concern for the Black Cats at the moment, with Le Bris forced to play full-back Trai Hume on the right flank during the opening two weekends of Premier League action.

Whilst Man City's Grealish would provide a tried-and-tested option at the Stadium of Light, Ligue 1 duo Paixao and Fofana possess the potential to explode into world-class stars under the correct conditions.