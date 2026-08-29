Sunday's Premier League predictions including Man United vs. Ipswich, Chelsea vs. Brighton

Today's Premier League predictions include Manchester United's Old Trafford tussle with Ipswich Town, and Chelsea's Stamford Bridge encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs. Brighton Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Too Early For Title Talk"

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to make it three wins from three under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have opened the post-Rosenior era with back-to-back victories over Fulham and Luton Town, while the Seagulls arrive full of confidence, having also won two of their first three matches and scored eight goals without reply across their Premier League and Conference League fixtures this season.

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Two sides that know how to find the back of the net will meet at Stamford Bridge, and given their current form, this promises to be an entertaining contest for the neutrals.

Stamford Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for Brighton in recent seasons, but we expect Alonso to put an end to that trend with Chelsea’s exciting front three leading the charge.

Leeds vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "No Disrespect To Brentford..."

After a remarkable opening game, Brentford's second Premier League fixture will see them travel to play Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds also enjoyed a strong start, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 last weekend, while the third-placed Bees thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on August 22.

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Brentford

Though Brentford may not have travelled particularly well in 2025-26, their performance against Spurs should inspire confidence amongst fans.

Leeds will make Sunday's game a difficult contest, but while Elland Road has been a fortress, the hosts may struggle to contain the Bees' attacking threat.

Sunderland vs. Fulham Premier League Match Preview ?‍⬛⚪ | "Sunderland's Respect Problem"

Two teams desperate for their first Premier League points of the season will lock horns at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, when Sunderland host Fulham.

The Black Cats are looking to put their frustrating opening defeat firmly in the past, while the Cottagers are hoping to build on their cup win last time out.

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Fulham

Sunderland continued their pattern of defensive frailty from the end of last season by conceding twice against Ipswich, something that could be their undoing on Sunday.

Fulham have scored five goals from their first two games this term, and will be confident of securing all three points this weekend.

Man United vs. Ipswich Town Premier League Preview ?? | "United Will Have To Suffer"

Manchester United face a newly-promoted side for the second successive Premier League weekend when they welcome Ipswich Town to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils were beaten by Hull City on the opening day, suffering a first-ever top-flight defeat to the Tigers, while Gary O'Neil's side marked their return to the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sunderland courtesy of Jack Clarke's 90th-minute winner against his former employers.

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Ipswich Town

Manchester United were far from their best on the opening day, but we expect Carrick's side to respond in front of their home supporters against an Ipswich team they have not lost to at Old Trafford in their last eight meetings.

The visitors should provide another stern test after their impressive opening-day victory, but United's greater quality and home advantage should ultimately see them edge a narrow contest.