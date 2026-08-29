Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including Monaco vs. Marseille

Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille looking to keep pace with the leaders at fellow top-six side Monaco, Rennes hosting Le Mans as they aim to move clear of a congested mid-table, and Paris FC welcoming Nice with both sides chasing their first win of the campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Paris FC welcome OGC Nice to the Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday afternoon for their latest episode of Ligue 1 action.

Les Bleus played out a 0-0 draw with Troyes at the Stade de I'Aube on the opening weekend, while Les Aiglons were held by the same scoreline at home to Lorient.

We say: Paris FC 2-1 Nice

With both sides getting their league campaign's off to a slow start last weekend, Sunday's contest is set to be a closely fought encounter with neither team looking overly convincing so far.

Although they have massively struggled so far under Rosenior, we think Paris FC may just edge it though and are backing the hosts to claim all three points by just a one goal margin.

Click here to read our full match preview for Paris FC vs Nice, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

For the first time since 2010, Rennes and Le Mans will face each other on the Ligue 1 stage, with their matchday two affair taking place at Roazhon Park on Sunday.

Both sides came away with 2-2 draws in the opening weekend of the new campaign, despite each having the lead in the second half.

We say: Rennes 3-1 Le Mans

As sharp as Le Mans were in attack last week, they showed their share of vulnerabilities at the back and we believe that weakness will be exposed against a potent and creative Rennes squad, which boasts the hottest striker in Ligue 1.

Click here to read our full match preview for Rennes vs. Le Mans, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Matchday two of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes with a pair of arch-rivals aiming to remain perfect when Marseille visit Stade Louis II for a date with Monaco on Sunday.

Both sides came away with comfortable triumphs last weekend, with Les Monegasques blanking Le Havre 1-0 and Marseille thumping Strasbourg 4-0.

We say: Monaco 2-2 Marseille

These games are traditionally high-scoring affairs, and with both teams in good form and showing plenty of resilience, we expect to see an exciting draw to conclude matchday two in Ligue 1.

Click here to read our full match preview for Monaco vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups