Ruben Amorim, AC Milan 'close in' on £25.7m-rated ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward to replace Rafael Leao

AC Milan are understood to be nearing a deal to acquire Nottingham Forest playmaker Omari Hutchinson on an initial short-term basis.

Despite joining the Tricky Trees for a big-money £37.5m transfer last summer, the 22-year-old has found it difficult to nail down a guaranteed spot in the starting XI on the banks of the Trent.

With manager Oliver Glasner currently overseeing a squad overhaul, the East Midlands outfit seem prepared to green-light an exit for the Chelsea academy graduate.

Milan are urgently scouring the market for forward options as they move on after the exit of star man Rafael Leao, who is joining Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

After being left out of the matchday squad for recent domestic clashes, Hutchinson appears set to try his luck in the Italian top flight.

Milan 'agree terms' for Omari Hutchinson

© Imago / SportPix UK

Sky Sports News claim that the Serie A giants have now struck a verbal understanding with Forest to bring Hutchinson to San Siro on a temporary basis.

It is believed the transfer comprises a loan spell with a purchase option, which will become a compulsory buy-clause should certain on-pitch criteria be fulfilled.

High-ranking officials from both sides are ramping up negotiations to iron out the finer details of the multi-faceted deal for the Englishman, valued at €30m (£25.7m) by Transfermarkt.

Tellingly, the highly-rated wide man was absent from the Forest contingent that earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Merseyside.

Pushed on the prospect of player departures, Glasner hinted that the exit door remains open provided fresh faces arrive at the club this week.

Can Hutchinson shine under Amorim?

© Imago / IPA Sport

Hutchinson's reported move will see the young Englishman somewhat reunite with ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim in Milan.

Hutchinson has already offered the Portuguese coach a glimpse of his undeniable talent, having found the net against United during Amorim's Premier League managerial debut while with Ipswich Town.

Slotted into Amorim's tactical blueprint, the winger's willingness to take on defenders could prove a devastating weapon.

While stepping into the shoes of a fan favourite like Leao comes with intense scrutiny, the 22-year-old boasts the natural flair required to make his mark in Serie A.