Sunday’s La Liga predictions including Real Madrid vs. Malaga, Celta Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's home clash with Malaga and Athletic Bilbao's away meeting with Celta Vigo.

© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Two wins from two under Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid will be looking to make it a perfect nine points from nine when newly-promoted Malaga visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in matchday three of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.

Juan Funes’s side have found life back in the top flight predictably tough so far, and face by far their sternest test yet against a side with title ambitions and a point to prove on home soil.

We say: Real Madrid 3-0 Malaga

Malaga have not beaten Real Madrid in 11 attempts and arrive at the Bernabeu without a win in their last two fixtures.

This has the look of a comfortable afternoon for the hosts and a heavy defeat could yet be on the cards for a newly-promoted side still finding their feet in La Liga.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Malaga, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Deportivo La Coruna face another stern test of their top-flight credentials on Sunday evening when Valencia arrive at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor in a La Liga fixture that both sides are eager to win after disappointing starts to the campaign.

Antonio Hidalgo’s promoted side have drawn both of their opening games, while Carlos Corberan’s Valencia are searching for their first win of the season.

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Valencia

Corberan’s side have the quality in depth to find a way through against a promoted side still adapting to top-flight football, and with the head-to-head record firmly in Valencia’s favour, the visitors are backed to claim their first win of the season and get their campaign back on track.

> Click here to read our full preview for Deportivo La Coruna vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

Two sides yet to register a win in the new LaLiga season meet at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday evening, with both Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao desperate to end their losing runs when they clash.

Claudio Giraldez’s side have been hampered by misfortune in their opening two games, while Edin Terzic is still waiting for his first victory as Athletic Bilbao manager after back-to-back defeats to open the campaign.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Neither side has found their scoring touch this season, and with Athletic failing to keep a clean sheet in either of their opening two games, it is difficult to back Terzic’s side to win here. However, Celta’s own inconsistency means a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome on Sunday evening.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups