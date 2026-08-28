Preview: Real Madrid vs Malaga - prediction, team news, lineups

Two wins from two under Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid will be looking to make it a perfect nine points from nine when newly-promoted Malaga visit the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in matchday three of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.

Juan Funes’s side have found life back in the top flight predictably tough so far, and face by far their sternest test yet against a side with title ambitions and a point to prove on home soil.

Match preview

Mourinho’s second spell at the Bernabeu has begun impressively, with Real Madrid collecting maximum points from their opening two fixtures to sit second in LaLiga standings.

Their campaign began with a nervy 2-1 win away at Espanyol, where Jude Bellingham opened the scoring before Carlos Espi came off the bench to settle the contest with a 90th-minute winner.

Any lingering doubts were dispelled in their second outing, a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in which Mbappe announced himself to the new season with a hat-trick, with Vinicius Junior also on the scoresheet as the team began to click.

Having last won the LaLiga title in the 2023-24 season, Madrid are determined to reclaim the crown this season, and early evidence suggests they have the firepower to do exactly that.

The Bernabeu has been a particularly difficult place for opponents in recent times, with Real Madrid suffering just one LaLiga defeat on home soil in 2026 so far, and Sunday’s visitors are unlikely to pose the kind of threat required to change that.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Malaga, meanwhile, have found the step up to the top flight every bit as challenging as might have been expected, losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruna in matchday two.

That point against Deportivo carried its own sense of occasion - both clubs were relegated from LaLiga in 2018 and have now returned to the top flight together, making their matchday two encounter something of a sentimental reunion for both fanbases.

Funes’ side earned their place in LaLiga through the Segunda Division play-offs last season, finishing fourth before beating Almeria across two legs - a goalless first leg at home followed by a 2-1 victory away, to seal their return to the top flight after eight years away.

The historical record between these clubs offers Malaga no encouragement whatsoever, with Real Madrid winning four of the last five meetings and drawing the other, and the visitors having failed to beat Madrid in any of their last 11 encounters - a run stretching back across nine defeats and two draws.

The most recent meeting came in April 2018, when Malaga hosted Real Madrid in LaLiga and lost 2-1.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

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Malaga La Liga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mbappe is in excellent early-season form having netted a hat-trick against Real Sociedad, and the forward will be expected to lead the line again on Sunday.

Rodrygo remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Ferland Mendy is close to a return from a ligament injury.

Eder Militao has resumed training after a severe hamstring injury and is targeting a return to competitive action following the upcoming international break.

Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch and Endrick are all unavailable through shin, knee and muscle complaints respectively, while Aurelien Tchouameni is out with a muscle injury and is not expected back until early September.

For Malaga, Adriano Nino remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Diego Murillo continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Fernando Calero is out with a broken rib, Moussa Diarra is unavailable with a soleus injury in his right leg, and Aaron Ochoa is set to undergo surgery on a torn meniscus, ruling him out for a significant period.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Munoz; Chupe

We say: Real Madrid 3-0 Malaga

Malaga have not beaten Real Madrid in 11 attempts and arrive at the Bernabeu without a win in their last two fixtures.

This has the look of a comfortable afternoon for the hosts and a heavy defeat could yet be on the cards for a newly-promoted side still finding their feet in LaLiga.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.