Real Madrid vs. Malaga: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Newly-promoted Malaga make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as Real Madrid look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season under Jose Mourinho.

Los Blancos have won their opening two fixtures and will be overwhelming favourites against a side that has only beaten them once in their 36 previous meetings.

Malaga arrive in the capital still searching for their first win back in the top flight following an eight-year absence, having lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on the opening day before drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruna in Matchday Two.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 36

Real Madrid wins: 27

Draws: 8

Malaga wins: 1

Real Madrid and Malaga have met on 36 occasions across all competitions throughout history, and it is Los Blancos who hold a commanding advantage, having recorded 27 wins to Malaga’s one, with eight draws between the sides.

Real Madrid have also scored far more goals in this fixture, finding the back of the net on 85 occasions across those 36 meetings, while Malaga have managed 35 in reply.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading scorer in this fixture, having netted 17 times against Malaga during his time at the Bernabeu, with Karim Benzema second on 10, followed by Gonzalo Higuain on nine and Raul on six.

Malaga’s finest hour in this fixture came in December 2012, when Manuel Pellegrini’s side ran out 3-2 winners at La Rosaleda - the only time they have beaten Real Madrid in their 36 meetings.

Real Madrid’s biggest victory against Malaga came in March 2011, when Jose Mourinho’s side - during his first spell in the Spanish capital- swept aside the visitors 7-0 at the Bernabeu, before recording a 6-2 home win two seasons later in May 2013.

Perhaps the most significant meeting between the two clubs came on the final day of the 2016-17 La Liga season, when Real Madrid travelled to La Rosaleda needing a win to clinch the title.

Two goals sealed a 2-0 victory on Malaga’s own ground, completing a triumph that saw Zinedine Zidane’s side finish as champions.

The most recent meeting came in April 2018, when Malaga hosted Real Madrid in La Liga and lost 2-1 - a result that proved to be one of Malaga’s final games in the top flight before their relegation at the end of that season.

Previous meetings

Apr 15, 2018: Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 25, 2017: Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga (La Liga)

May 21, 2017: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 21, 2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga (La Liga)

Feb 21, 2016: Malaga 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 26, 2015: Real Madrid 0-0 Malaga (La Liga)

Apr 18, 2015: Real Madrid 3-1 Malaga (La Liga)

Nov 29, 2014: Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 15, 2014: Malaga 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 19, 2013: Real Madrid 2-0 Malaga (La Liga)

May 08, 2013: Real Madrid 6-2 Malaga (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2012: Malaga 3-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 18, 2012: Real Madrid 1-1 Malaga (La Liga)

Oct 22, 2011: Malaga 0-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

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