Preview: Leeds United vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

After a remarkable opening game, Brentford's second Premier League fixture will see them travel to play Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds also enjoyed a strong start, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 last weekend, while the third-placed Bees thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on August 22.

Match preview

Leeds' victory against Forest was hard fought, with neither side truly creating any meaningful opportunities, but Anton Stach's 88th-minute free kick enough to claim three points.

Daniel Farke's side then beat Forest again, winning 2-0 in the EFL Cup's second round on Tuesday, and they were by far the better team on the day, creating six big chances compared to their opponents' one.

The hosts come into the weekend's clash in ninth place, and while it is far too early to make predictions, it is promising that the club have now won each of their last three opening fixtures in the Premier League.

A win for the Whites would be their fifth in seven competitive fixtures, with the team having lost just once in their past six matches.

Leeds claimed nine points from the final nine on offer at Elland Road in 2025-26, and while they did lose five league games at the stadium across the campaign, they were only beaten by a one-goal margin in four of those losses.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brentford could not have started their season in better fashion, with their 3-0 triumph against Spurs entirely merited, as was their 6-1 win against Birmingham City on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

There were some question marks about boss Keith Andrews, as while he kept the Londoners in the division last term, critics had suggested that he would struggle to achieve a similar level of success.

However, Andrews side have performed excellently so far in all areas, and midfielder Mamadou Sangare looks like he could be one of the bargains of the summer.

The Bees' two victories at the start of 2026-27 extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, and they are also undefeated in four clashes with Leeds, though they only managed to win once in that period.

Brentford ended 2025-26 winless in their final six away outings, but their clash with Birmingham brought that streak to an end.

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Team News

We are delighted to welcome Malick Diouf to Brentford on an initial five-year contract, with the club option of a further year ? pic.twitter.com/MjeYC37EBS — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 28, 2026

There is no reason for Leeds to make changes to a winning team, so expect to see Ethan Ampadu partner Stach in the middle of the pitch.

Wilfried Gnonto is facing a late fitness test, and while he is unlikely to start, having him as an option to come on for the likes of Harry Wilson, Brenden Aaronson or Dominic Calvert-Lewin would beneficial.

Brentford completed the signing of left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United this week, and he is in line to make his debut.

However, with centre-back Sepp van den Berg ruled out due to a groin problem, Diouf will almost certainly flank central defenders Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins.

Igor Thiago was a constant threat against Tottenham, and the striker will be keen for service from Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade once again.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Rodon, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Brentford

Though Brentford may not have travelled particularly well in 2025-26, their performance against Spurs should inspire confidence amongst fans.

Leeds will make Sunday's game a difficult contest, but while Elland Road has been a fortress, the hosts may struggle to contain the Bees' attacking threat.

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