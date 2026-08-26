Leeds United, Crystal Palace 'register interest' in standout 2025-26 Everton defender

Leeds United and Crystal Palace have reportedly registered their interest in Everton defender Jake O'Brien ahead of the transfer deadline.

After signing goalkeeper James Trafford earlier this summer, Daniel Farke's side are edging towards a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, who would become the second-choice option at Elland Road.

The arrival of the experienced German in West Yorkshire would - in theory - allow Lucas Perri to secure a switch elsewhere, with Italian duo Juventus and Torino supposedly tussling for the services of the Frenchman.

Focusing on a capital club for the moment, Crystal Palace are in the midst of a transitional period under new head coach Pierre Sage following the departure of Oliver Glasner at the end of last season.

The Eagles' first match under the tutelage of new management did not go to plan on Saturday afternoon, when goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry sealed Premier League success for Everton.

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Leeds, Palace want Everton defender O'Brien?

According to Football Insider, Leeds and Crystal Palace are both looking to add a versatile defensive option to their first-team ranks before the closing of the summer transfer window next Tuesday (September 1).

The report claims that the Whites and the Eagles have registered their interest in Everton's O'Brien, who was an unused substitute for the Toffees during their victory over Palace at the weekend on Merseyside.

With Merlin Rohl currently preferred at right-back by David Moyes, the 25-year-old Irishman could be set for a severe reduction in his game time should he remain at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

It is understood that Everton are unwilling to sanction the exit of O'Brien until a replacement at right-back is secured, with Moyes's side looking to maintain squad depth heading into the bulk of the campaign.

The defender signed a four-year deal at the club following his July 2024 switch from French side Lyon, meaning that he is contracted to the Merseyside cause until the summer window of 2028.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

O'Brien's versatility is key

In 2025-26, O'Brien navigated the busiest campaign of his career to date in terms of appearances, featuring in 40 matches across all competitions as Everton comfortably avoided a relegation battle.

The Irishman was oftentimes shoehorned into the XI at right-back, with head coach Moyes appreciating the versatility of the player to operate at full-back as well as his natural centre-back position.

However, with the emergence of Rohl at right-back this season, O'Brien might need to move away from Hill Dickinson to enjoy regular Premier League minutes, with Leeds and Crystal Palace possible destinations.