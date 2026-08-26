Leeds United transfer news: Whites-linked goalkeeper has 'rapid change of heart' amid Elland Road links

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Michael Zetterer has reportedly visited England ahead of a potential transfer to Leeds United this summer.

The 31-year-old could be the newest addition to the shot-stopping ranks of Daniel Farke's side, following in the footsteps of youngster James Trafford, who swapped Manchester City for Yorkshire.

It was claimed last week that Zetterer was edging towards a switch to the Elland Road club, with the Whites starting the competitive campaign with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The latest of those East Midlands successes arrived on Tuesday night, when strikes either side of the half-time whistle from Dan James and James Justin secured EFL Cup progression at the expense of the Tricky Trees.

Following consecutive away matches at the beginning of this campaign, Leeds return to Elland Road for the first time on Sunday afternoon to face Brentford, who have swept aside Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham City so far this term.

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Leeds target Zetterer has change of heart?

According to German publication Kicker, there has been a major revelation in Leeds' proposed chase of Zetterer, who moved to Eintracht Frankfurt from fellow Bundesliga team Werder Bremen last summer for £4.2m.

Speaking to the media last week, the goalkeeper's agent insisted that the 31-year-old was happy in Frankfurt and had no intention of making a Premier League switch despite recent rumours.

However, it is understood that Zetterer visited Leeds over the weekend, leading to a 'rapid change of heart', with the keeper now considering a move to England before the deadline next Tuesday.

It is believed that Eintracht Frankfurt would be willing to sanction the exit of the veteran if they are able to recoup the £4.2m that they spent on him 12 months ago, meaning that a loss is prevented on the balance sheet.

If a transfer to Leeds is completed over the next week, Zetterer is fully expected to arrive as the clear second-choice option in between the sticks at Elland Road behind English prodigy Trafford.

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Leeds' seismic summer change

The arrival of Zetterer in West Yorkshire would allow Lucas Perri to secure a move away from Leeds this summer, with the French goalkeeper falling out of favour with head coach Farke in recent times.

The Whites have already waved goodbye to a host of last season's shot-stopping options, including Karl Darlow, who is now picking up a healthy paycheck to play second fiddle to Senne Lammens at Manchester United.

Even further down the respective pecking order at Premier League champions Arsenal, Illan Meslier sealed a high-profile switch away from Elland Road despite last making a competitive appearance over 12 months ago.