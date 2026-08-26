Preview: Celta Vigo vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo and Osasuna meet in their rescheduled round-one fixture of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign at Estadio Abanca Balaidos on Thursday evening.

Both sides were held to a share of the spoils last time out and will aim to pick up a first win of the season.

Match preview

Only Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano collected more points than Celta's 10 from the final five games of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, earning them a sixth-place finish - their best in a decade - and Europa League qualification.

Claudio Giraldez's side were also unbeaten in five pre-season friendlies, ending with a 1-1 draw against Napoli, so they entered the new campaign on a high.

However, Os Celestes were held to a goalless draw by Valencia in one of the more attritional matchday two fixtures, ending their run of 11 games in which they had scored at least once.

Returning to league action in front of their fans, Celta now look to claim their first league win of the season against an Osasuna side who have won three of the last four meetings in Vigo.

Saturday's draw with Valencia was only the second time in 10 matches that Celta have failed to score the opening goal. Thursday’s hosts will be aiming for another quick start against Osasuna, who have conceded first in four of their last five games.

Not since 2023, when they also faced Osasuna in the opening two gameweeks, have Celta failed to win either of their first two league matches, giving the Galicians extra motivation as Giraldez aims to move one step closer to his 50th win as first-team boss.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Like Valencia, Osasuna's most recent outing also ended goalless, continuing a familiar trend for the Pamplona-based side, who managed just 44 goals last season.

For context, that was Los Rojillos' lowest goals tally in three seasons, with only six teams scoring fewer, including the bottom two, Girona and Real Oviedo.

Osasuna narrowly avoided relegation in 2025-26 and will need to improve in attack if they are to extend their seven-year stay in La Liga.

Since recording back-to-back away league wins either side of February, including one at Celta, Osasuna have gone seven La Liga away games without a victory, earning just two points from a possible 21.

In his first official away match in charge, Luis Miguel Ramis will hope to guide Osasuna to a much-needed win and end their current four-match winless run.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Osasuna La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire / Icon Sport

Valentin Rosier has missed Osasuna's last five matches with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined, giving Inigo Arguibide a clear opportunity to start at right-back.

Twenty-year-old Raul Moro left Tuesday's training session early with left knee discomfort, leaving his involvement on Thursday in doubt.

Ante Budimir scored three goals across last season's two meetings between the sides and will be looking to deliver for Osasuna again.

Borja Iglesias is ruled out for Celta and is expected to miss around two weeks with a left soleus muscle tear.

Carles Perez, who spent last season on loan at Aris, is also expected to be unavailable for the hosts, having missed pre-season and last week's opening match.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Lago, Rodriguez; Carreira, Roman, Febas, Galan; El Abdellaoui, Jutgla, Alvarez

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Bretones, Herrando, Catena, Arguibide; Gomez, Munoz, Moncayola, Garcia; Oroz, Budimir

We say: Celta Vigo 2-1 Osasuna

Osasuna are still settling under new manager Miguel Ramis, but there were positives to take from their 0-0 draw with Levante.

However, the visitors are expected to face a tougher test in Vigo, and we back Celta to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.