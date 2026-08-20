Preview: Valencia vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Valencia and Celta Vigo will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a contest at Mestalla on Saturday evening.

The hosts finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, while the visitors were sixth, which saw them qualify for the league phase of the Europa League.

Match preview

Valencia had a record of 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 defeats from their 38 league matches last season, which saw them finish ninth in the division on 49 points.

Los Che were only two points off a European spot last term, and they will be targeting at least a top-half finish this term, but a relatively quiet transfer window to date has seen them only make three signings, bringing in Ryunosuke Sato, Justin de Haas and Aliou Dieng.

There have been seven first-team departures either on loan or on a permanent basis, so there is expected to be movement in terms of incomings before the window closes.

Carlos Corberan's side had a busy pre-season, playing eight times in total, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and four defeats.

Valencia rounded off their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over Hercules on August 13, and they will now be targeting a win over Celta.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The visitors had an impressive 2025-26 campaign, reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while they finished sixth in La Liga to secure more European football for this term.

Claudio Giraldez's side had an unbeaten pre-season, winning two and drawing three of their five matches, including a 1-1 with Italian giants Napoli last time out.

Celta have made four signings this summer, including Altay Bayindir on loan from Manchester United, while there have been nine exits, with Unai Nunez and Oscar Mingueza among those to depart.

The Sky Blues have only actually won 38 of their previous 135 matches against Valencia in all competitions, suffering 64 defeats in the process.

However, Celta did do a league double over Valencia last term, running out 4-1 winners at home and 3-2 away, making it three victories from their last four games with Los Che.

Valencia pre-season form:

Celta Vigo pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago

Valencia will be without the services of Sergi Canos, Alberto Mari, Copete and Diego Lopez through injury this weekend, while Luis Rioja and Dimitri Foulquier are both doubts.

There are expected to be debuts for Sato and De Haas from the first whistle on Saturday.

Sato could potentially join Hugo Duro in the final third of the field, while Javi Guerra is likely to be given the nod in central midfield for the home team.

As for Celta, Matias Vecino is out until the latter stages of the year with a knee issue, but the away side are otherwise in strong shape for this contest.

Aleix Febas is a new signing from Elche, and the midfielder could come straight into the starting side, but Javi Galan, Abdoulaye Faye and Bayindir may have to wait for their debuts.

A 3-4-3 formation should include a spot in the final third of the field for Ferran Jutgla, who scored 10 times in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Haas, Tarrega, Pepelu; Vazquez, Guerra, Ugrinic, Rodriguez, Gaya; Sato, Duro

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Rueda, Roman, Febas, Carreira; Swedberg, Jutgla, Gonzalez

We say: Valencia 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta's recent record against Valencia is impressive, but we are expecting Los Che to be good enough for a point in front of their own supporters this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.